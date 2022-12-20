Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority
Joint powers board special meeting
Sheridan College Whitney Academic Center Room W132
10 a.m. Tuesday
• Agenda adoption (special meeting)
A. Strategic planning session
• Time and place of next meeting: Jan. 24, 2023
Fire civil service commission meeting
Sheridan City Hall first floor conference room
B. Recognition of meeting notification
• Approval of minutes from Oct. 28, 2022
• Release of top five candidates from entry level firefighter eligibility list to Chief Harnish to fill three vacant positions.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Regular board of trustees meeting
Conference Rooms A & B
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of December board meeting agenda (action)
• Approval of November board meeting minutes Nov. 29, 2022 (action)
• Quality committee report (information)
• Patient experience committee report (information)
• Medical staff report: credentialing (action)
• Administration report (information)
A. People — reflection on the work of our people
B. SLIB applications update
C. Sheridan County commissioners resolution
• Finance committee report: financial statements (information)
• Foundation report (information)
• Building committee report (information)