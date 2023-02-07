Sheridan County Conservation District
Board of Supervisors meeting
District office upstairs conference room
4 p.m. Tuesday
A. Lower Prairie Dog Creek Fence/Stockwater (JS) Payment
A. January 3, 2023 Regular Meeting Minutes
B. January 26, 2023 Work Session Minutes
A. Monthly Balance Report
B. Financial Reports-Monthly
A. Bank Account Changes/Authorizations
A. Water Monitoring Equipment/Meters
B. Prairie Dog Creek 2023 Sampling Analysis Plan
Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
1 p.m. Wednesday
• Approval of minutes from Feb. 1, 2023
• Discussion of the Housing Land Trust Administrator proposal provided by Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Christine Dieterich
• Committee work discussion
• Development of a mission statement and vision