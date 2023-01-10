Town of Dayton
Planning committee
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of Dec. 13, 2022, meeting minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
A. Final draft discussion for fencing ordinance and public hearing
B. Building permit rates discussion
C. Wise use of resources for the community
D. Discussion on future development requirements
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Recreation District Board meeting
SCSD1 Central Office, Ranchester
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Old business
• New business: funding requests discussion/approval
• Public communications
• Set date for next meeting
• Adjournment
Sheridan Area Water Supply
Regular Joint Powers Board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Room 220
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Acknowledgement of members appointed by each governing board
• The current vacant terms are:
A. 1 County Commissioner term 1/20 to 1/23 (Term held by Christi Haswell)
B. 1 Sheridan City Councilman term 1/22 to 1/25 (Previous term held by Aaron Linden)
C. 1 Sheridan City Councilman term 1/22 to 1/24 (Previous term held by Jacob Martin)
D. 1 Sheridan City term 1/2020 to 1/2023 ( Term held by Mayor Rich Bridger). Required by bylaws: present Mayor must be a member.
• Nominations and election of officers
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the Oct. 12, 2022 regular meeting
B. Treasurer's report for 10/1 through 10/31/2022
C. Treasurer's report for 11/1 through 11/30/2022
D. Treasurer's report for 12/1 through 12/31/2022
i. Bills
ii. Account status
iii. Investment accounts
• Renewal and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business
Sheridan County School District 3
School board work session, regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room or
Sheridan County School District #3 Facebook page
5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday
Army Corp of Engineers
Little Goose Creek update meeting
Best Western Sheridan Center
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sheridan County Weed and Pest
Board of directors meeting
2667 Aero Loop
12:30 p.m. Thursday
• Old business
• Discussion items
A. Consulting contracts
B. Cost share leafy spurge and alfalfa weevil
C. Saltcedar program
City of Sheridan
Board of adjustment meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Nov. 10, 2022, meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-22-44; 1844 S. Thurmond Ave. The applicant, Ryan Winner, is requesting a variance to allow a preexisting non conforming 2nd dwelling in an R-1 Residence District to continue operation and also a setback variance from the side yard setback of 5 feet to allow a 0 foot setback on the north side using the process outline in WS 15-1-608 (b) (iii)
B. Election of chairman
C. Election of vice-chairman
D. Board and staff communications and discussion
• Adjournment