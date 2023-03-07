Sheridan County Conservation District
Board of Supervisors regular meeting
District office conference room
4 p.m. Tuesday
A. Acme cleanup QEP award
B. Acme diversion contractor bid award
C. City of Sheridan Hume Draw agreement
D. Spring 2023 project prioritization
• Minutes: Feb. 7, 2023, regular meeting minutes
A. Monthly balance report
B. Financial reports, monthly
C. Voucher/check approval
D. Bank account changes update
A. Prairie Dog Creek 2023 sampling analysis plan
A. Site PD01 temporary use permit
Sheridan County Attainable Housing
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
1 p.m. Wednesday
• Approval of minutes from 2/22/23
• Brendan Kerns to discuss funding agreement with council
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board trustee joint meeting with foundation
The Powder Horn clubhouse
11:30 a.m. Friday
• Lunch honoring NWCCD trustees Healy and Kinnison for their years of service to the district
• Call to order and roll call — joint meeting
• Update from President Walt Tribley — Discussion