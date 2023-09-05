Agendas: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 From Staff Reports Staff Reports Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sheridan County Attainable Housing CouncilSheridan County Courthouse Meeting Room 2101 p.m. Tuesday• Call to Order• Roll Call of Members• Approval of Agenda• Approval of Minutes from Aug. 8, 2023• Committee Updates• Project presentation from MC2• Public Comment• Future Agenda Items• Adjournment Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agenda Meeting Public Notice Staff Reports Follow Staff Reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you