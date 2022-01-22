Sheridan County School District #1 Recreation District

Board Meeting

Central Office, Ranchester

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of past meeting minutes

• Approval of treasurer's report

• Old business:

A. Lighting update

• New business: 

A. Funding requests discussion/approval

• Public communications

• Adjournment

 

Sheridan County Commissioners

Staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Sheridan County Conservation District Quarterly update

• Adjourn

Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority

Joint powers board meeting

Sheridan City Hall, Council Chambers

11:30 a.m. Tuesday

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Agenda adoption

• Approval of minutes for the Nov. 22 and Dec. 16, 2021 meetings

• Financial reports and action

A. Review and ratification of invoices paid since Oct. 26, 2021

B. Approval of payment of any unpaid invoices

C. Treasurer's report

• Old business

A. Consideration of board approval of Weatherby funded storage unit and associated improvements (lease amendment)

• Public comment

• New business

A. Consideration of Weatherby facility assessment

B. Kennon building update and consideration of facility commissioning proposal

• Board and committee updates

A. Update on Sheridan Housing Needs Assessment

B. Update on SEEDA property outside of Sheridan High-Tech Park

C. Update on WBC Planning Grant for Sheridan High-TechPark phase II feasibility

• Time and place of next regular meeting: April 26, 2022

• Adjourn

