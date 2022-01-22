Sheridan County School District #1 Recreation District
Board Meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Old business:
A. Lighting update
• New business:
A. Funding requests discussion/approval
• Public communications
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commissioners
Staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan County Conservation District Quarterly update
• Adjourn
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority
Joint powers board meeting
Sheridan City Hall, Council Chambers
11:30 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Agenda adoption
• Approval of minutes for the Nov. 22 and Dec. 16, 2021 meetings
• Financial reports and action
A. Review and ratification of invoices paid since Oct. 26, 2021
B. Approval of payment of any unpaid invoices
C. Treasurer's report
• Old business
A. Consideration of board approval of Weatherby funded storage unit and associated improvements (lease amendment)
• Public comment
• New business
A. Consideration of Weatherby facility assessment
B. Kennon building update and consideration of facility commissioning proposal
• Board and committee updates
A. Update on Sheridan Housing Needs Assessment
B. Update on SEEDA property outside of Sheridan High-Tech Park
C. Update on WBC Planning Grant for Sheridan High-TechPark phase II feasibility
• Time and place of next regular meeting: April 26, 2022
• Adjourn