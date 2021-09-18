Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan Community Land Trust update
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Board luncheon work session
Central office board room
11:30 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• New business
A. Clubs and student organizations (information)
B. Board meeting procedures
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii)
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law, WS 16-4-405(a)(ix)
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Tony Forman of Cornerstone Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update
A. Proclamation for hunger action month
B. The Food Group
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for and consideration of the transfer application for Historic Cady, LLC from 112 Coffeen Ave. to 333 N. Brooks St.
B. Public hearing for and consideration of Resolution No. 36-21 Ten Above Minor Subdivision
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of regular council meeting Sept. 7, 2021
B. Claims
C. Consideration of final acceptance for the Trailside Subdivision
D. Consideration of contractor selection for the Gateway Park Bridge project
E. Appointment of Councilors Jennings, Martin and Day to the Open Space Working Group
• Staff update
A. Kendrick Golf Course update
B. Sales and Use Tax update
• Old business
A. Consideration of the second reading of Ordinance No. 2233 Dealing with Animals
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution No. 35-21 approving the submission of WCDA grant applications
B. Council comments and requests for future agenda items
C. Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting agenda
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting Sept. 7, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting Sept. 7, 2021
C. Minutes from staff meeting Sept. 13, 2021
D. Ratify contract change order No. 4 with Dick Anderson Construction Inc. for the Fulmer Library roof and HVAC upgrade
E. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Luminous Brewhouse for Sept. 17-18, 2021, for Born in a Barn, 415 Highway 14
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider the transfer of retail liquor license 2021-L-8788 for 2021/2021 from Story Store @ The Old Firehall Inc. DBA Story Store to Story's Old Firehall Store LLC dba Story Store, contingent upon the sale of the property
• Consider Item V-21-004: Stoner Landslide Variance
• Consider Resolution 21-09-024 and lease/purchase agreement with US Bancorp to finance two 2021 Caterpillar 150-15AWD motor graders
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board meeting
Big Horn High School Auditorium
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions
A. BHHS presentation
B. SRO Kody Lamb
• Visitors
• Student representative report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Personnel action report
E. Approval of related service agreement
• Old business
• New business
A. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular town council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: Sept. 7, 2021
• Public comment/guest: TBA
• Old business: ARPA funding and WCDA grants
• New business
A. Resolution of support for WCDA grant requests
B. Ordinance 288 13-5-100 technical codes adopted
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: Oct. 5, 19; Nov. 2, 16
• Future town events: farmers market Wednesday 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board of trustees regular meeting
Sheridan College Whitney Building W203
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes: Aug. 17, 2021
B. August 2021 financials
C. August 2021 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty senate
B. Student Government Association
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports: housing report
• Unfinished business
• New business
A. District division update (information)
B. Board Policy 1050: the district official name (information)
C. Board Policy 3003: sexual misconduct policy (information and action)
D. board Policy 3040: nondiscrimination and anti-harassment (information and action)
E. Board Policy 3045: Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) (information and action)
F. Board Policy 5060: student organizations (information)
G. Board Policy 5400: intercollegiate athletics (information)
H. Board Policy 8000: responsibility of operating the district (information)
I. Consideration for sale of real properties (action)
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of Aug. 26, 2021
• Old business: Pay bills
• New business
A. Construction/service lines update
B. Facilitator project updates
C. Resolution of support to apply for WCDA CDBG funds
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment