Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Consideration of approval for SMH participation in a joint venture to provide EMS in Sheridan County.
• Adjourn
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Special board of trustees meeting
Conference Rooms A and B
Noon Monday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of board meeting agenda (action)
• Administration
A. Emergency medical services joint venture (action)
B. Initial capital for joint venture (action)
• Adjourn to executive session
• Executive session: legal
• Reconvene to general session
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 216
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Old business
A. Review and approve minutes from July 11, 2022, meeting
B. Update on Red Grade Trails
C. Update on Story Park
• New business
A. Story Park sprinkler contract for 2023 and Story Park Board
B. Discussion regarding one board member to be point of contact for each park
C. Schedule next meeting date and time
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of PL-22-26 Resolution 44-22 Bobcat Estates. Subdivide 125.82 acres
• Discussion of PL-22-30, Ordinance 2254, Cottonwood Rezone
• Discussion of bid award to Hardrives Construction, Inc. for the 2022 crack seal project in the amount of $49,980
• Discussion of the award of seven 2022 Dodge Durango police pursuit vehicles
• Consideration of out-of-cycle GPET request from Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue
• Discussion of transfer of retail liquor license for Freshly Minted, LLC dba The Mint Bar
• Discussion of fuel donation to Goose Creek Transit/The Hub on Smith
• Open space discussion
Sheridan County School District 2
Regular board meeting
SCSD2 Central Office board room
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition
A. Trustees
B. All national band and orchestra auditions: Dillon Lemon, All-Nationalconcert band, bassoon 2; Brielle Schasteen, All-National concert band, French horn 3; Charlie Herzog, All-National jazz band, trombone 4; Avi Bergman, trumpet alternate; Caleb Kunsman, euphonium alternate; Kyle Rockwell, clarinet alternate
• Approval of the agenda
• District report: superintendent
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes Aug. 8, 2022
B. Approval of bills for payment
C. Isolation payment requests: Reinke and Schreibeis families
• Old business
A. Facilities update (information)
B. SCEF update (information)
C. Approval of policies
D. Audit report
• New business
A. Summer school update (information)
B. Review beginning enrollments (information)
C. Maintenance facilities upgrades bid approval (action)
D. Schiffer ropes course bid approval (action)
• Reports and communication
A. Board of Trustees: board reports, committee reports, other
B. PTO/Parents/students/organizations
C. Site administration and staff
• Audience comments
• Executive session: Personnel, to consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Planning commission
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the Aug. 22, 2022, meeting
• Old business
• New business
• Consideration of PL-22-30, Ordinance 2254, Cottonwood rezone. The applicant, SSR Construction, Inc., is requesting to rezone 2.34 acres from R-3 residence district to R-4 residence district. Located from 372 to 598 Frank St.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton
Planning committee meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of Aug. 9, 2022, meeting minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
A. Approval of building permit applications for Berdie Rieger, 718 Smith St., addition to existing home
B. Approval of fence permit application for Jennifer Jones, 604 Cemetery Road
C. Discussion on future development requirements
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
School board work session, regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
4:45 p.m. Wednesday
• Strategic planning discussion with WSBA
• board leadership governance compliance assessments
A. Discuss/average ratings for final documents
• Review superintendent evaluation instrument
• Review board agenda and consent items
• Break from 6:15-7 p.m.
• Clear Creek Recreation District meeting 6:30-7 p.m.
• Regular meeting 7 p.m.
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Executive session: legal matters, real estate, superintendent evaluation
• Hearing for proposed budget revisions
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• District presentation: K-12 video
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes for Aug. 17, 2022, work session and regular board meeting
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation Board meeting minutes from July 20, 2022
D. Approval of returning out-of-district students
E. Approval of transportation isolation requests: Cole and Nicole Cooper; Matthew and Karis Prusak
F. Approval of administration's recommendation for new out-of-district student application: Rexroat family, Hallie Dunham
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
B. Special education director
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies
i. 4000 series: 4610 solicitation and use of district mail services; 4611 solicitation and se of district mail services; 4626 political involvement elective offices; 4627 political leave of absence; 4628 political involvement elective offices
ii. 5000 series: 5050 advanced placement; 5051 advanced placement; 5070 special programs; 5071 special education; 5071-R special education; 5276 bullying
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 2.9 student services
ii. 2.10 facilities, transportation, food services
• Action items
A. Approval of revisions to board policies
i. 1000 series: 1100 public records requests, fees, costs and charges, second and final reading; 1200 parent and family engagement, first reading
B. Approval to remove board policy 4625 political involvement elective offices
C. Approval of Johnson County School District 1 transportation request
D. Determine guidance for hiring of assistant coaches
E. Approval of proposed revisions to 2021-2022 AY budget
F. Approval of letter of resignation: Henrietta McGary, part time maintenance/custodial
• Discussion items
A. WSBA fall roundup report
B. WSBA memos
• Superintendent report
A. WAEA accountability reports
B. MAP data review
C. WY-TOPP data review
D. Enrollment update
E. GEER II approved
F. ESSER III approved
G. IDEA part B approved
H. 2022-2023 consolidated grant approved
I. WY-BILT grant
J. Wyoming State Energy Program grant, k-12 schools retrofit
• From the board
• October board meeting: Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
Special school board meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
8 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Budget revisions discussion
• Adjourn: return to regular board meeting agenda
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of 18 August 2022 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines and metering update
B. Facilitator project updates
C. USDA updates — Review 30 August 2022 workshop meeting
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment