City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall Council Chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Tri Robinson, The Rock Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update
• Proclamation for National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month
• Staff update
A. FY20 audit report
B. Sales and Use Tax update
• Consent agenda
A. Mayoral appointments
i. Steven Brantz, Employee Relations Committee
ii. Aaron Linden, Sheridan Recreation District
iii. Jacob Martin, Sheridan County Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board
iv. Patrick Henderson, Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority
v. Kristen Jennings, city of Sheridan Finance Committee and city of Sheridan Audit Committee
vi. Shawn Day, city of Sheridan Audit Committee
vii. Nancy Drummond, Board of Adjustments
B. Approval of release of paving assessment lien for Fred H. Cherni Sr., Lots 1 and 2, BLK 4 of Sheridan Land Co. first adn
C. Consideration of Kendrick Golf Course management contract
D. Consideration of Resolution #55-20 authorizing submission of a land and water conservation fund grant application for the Black Tooth Phase III project
E. Minutes of regular council meeting Jan. 4, 2021
F. Claims
• Old business
• New business
A. Acceptance of FY20 audit
B. Consideration of temporary COVID paid sick leave policy
C. Consideration of FY22 General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for the following entities: Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, Sheridan Health Center, Sheridan Community Land Trust, Sheridan County Juvenile Justice Center, The Hub on Smith, Sheridan County Conservation District, Advocacy and Resource Center, Downtown Sheridan Association, Uprising, Sheridan Public Arts Committee, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Sheridan Arts Council, SAGE Community Arts, Compass Center for Families/CASA, Child Development Center, Sheridan County Historical Society, Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, North Main Association, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall
1753 Victoria St.
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting Jan. 4, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting Jan. 5, 2021
C. Minutes from staff meeting Jan. 11, 2021
D. Ratify letter to city of Sheridan regarding Industrial Road name change
E. Ratify letter to SCJPFB advising of commission member change
F. Ratify partial release of mortgage by Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC for Trailside at Woodland Park lots 19 and 20
G. Ratify assignment of affordable housing agreement Trailside at Woodland Park between Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC and Ash Investments LLC for Lots 19 and 20
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider amendment one to the MOU between WYDOT and Sheridan County with respect to participating in the Commercial Air Service Improvement Plan
• Consider the contract between Sheridan County and the Flying Cowboys
• Consider appointment to the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board for the unexpired term. This appointment will serve from 1-19-2021 to 6-30-2021
• Consider Item V-20+005: Evanoff Setback Variance
• Consider Item CSEF-20-001: Sheridan Solar
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular council meeting
Big Horn High School
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Alternative schedule public hearing
• Presentations/recognitions
A. BHMS
B. SRO presentation
C. Fiscal year 2020 audit presentation
• Visitors
• Student ambassador report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review (AA, AB, ABA, ABAA, ABB)
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Personnel action report
• Old business
• New business
A. Approval of policies first reading (IGDJ-R2)
B. Approval of FY20 audit
C. Approval of superintendent contract renewal
D. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Regular board of trustees meeting
Virtual meeting via Zoom:
Password: 337756
Meeting ID: 989 2663 3779
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes Dec. 15, 2020
B. December 2020 financials
C. December 2020 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. General updates
B. Legislative talking points
C. District division update
• Gillette College advisory board report
• Johnson County advisory board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty senate
B. Student government association
• Public comments
• Unfinished business: none
• Key monitoring reports: none
• New business
A. Executive session: real estate
• Reconvene regular meeting
• Potential action related to executive session: action
• Adjourn
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: Jan. 5, 2021
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
A. BNSF right of way update
B. Visionary franchise agreement Ordinance 286 second reading
• New business
A. Animal fees and procedures Ordinance 287 first reading
B. Depositories for public funds
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurer's report
A. Budget worksheet review
B. Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: Feb. 2, Feb. 16, March 2
• Future town events: Jan. 22 council orientation/retreat, council/staff holiday social
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Room 220
9 a.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan Recreation District
Regular board meeting
Best Western Sheridan Center, lunch provided
noon Wednesday
• Call to order
• Approve agenda
• Approve January claims
• Approve minutes from December meeting
• Board member recognitions: Don Julian, Casey Osborn, Molly Steel, Thayer Shafer
• Introduction of new board of directors
• Staff reports
• Story Park agreement
• Board member items
• Communication from the public
• Next meeting: Feb. 17 at noon at SRD
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
Board of Trustees regular meeting
Virtual via Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6082518544?pwd=VDFablErRlRqbmxHVXRIbEJnOTVsUT09
Phone Call Access: 1-253-215-8782 OR 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 608 251 8544 Passcode: 3350335
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of regular meeting minutes Nov. 18, 2020
• Disposition of special meeting minutes Dec. 28, 2020
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Departmental and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from the county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion: Continued library services during COVID-19
B. Discussion: Fulmer roof/HVAC project update
C. Discussion: Update on library staffing
• New business
A. Action: Approve 2021 IRS mileage rate
B. Action: Appoint committee to oversee library director's annual review
• Question and answer
A. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions
• Adjournment
• Next regular meeting: Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall Council Chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Introduction of new board members
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of Dec. 17 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
B. Payment request for WWC and DRM
• New business
A. Election of board officers
B. Approve usda loan resolutions
C. Construction update
D. Facilitator project updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment