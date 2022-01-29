Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Update from Emily Swinyer, University of Wyoming Extension
• Executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) matters concerning litigation
• Adjourn
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from Staff Meeting, January 18, 2022;
B. Minutes from Regular Meeting, January 18, 2022;
C. Minutes from Staff Meeting, January 24, 2022;
D. Ratify letter of concurrence between Sheridan County and WYDOT for project award for 2022 County Chip Seal;
E. Ratify letter confirming BOCC representative to SCJPFB;
F. Ratify Sheridan County Conservation District Landowner Permission to Access and Release Information;
G. Ratify Amendment #5 Operating, Maintenance, and Lease Agreement between Sheridan County Board of Commissioners and the University of Wyoming;
H. General County Warrants, January;
I. General Airport Warrants, January.
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider item S-21-009J: Oxbow Ranch Subdivision
• Consider construction manager at risk agreement between Sheridan County and Dick Anderson Construction
• Consider memorandum of understanding between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County
• Consider agreement with KJC Development LLC for improvements to County Road 113 aka Upper Road
• Consider contract between Sheridan County and Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for Goose Creek Flood Notification Network 2022 operation and maintenance services
• Consider lease agreement between Sheridan County and Second Chance LLC for the storage building located at 1845 Gabrielle Court
• Consider release of the $360000 funding commitment to the city of Sheridan, through the landfill closure agreement, dated June 21, 2005
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Board work session
Central Office, Ranchester
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Policy Review (BD, BDD, BDDB-E, BDDD, BDDG, BDDH, BE, BEC, BFC, BFCA, BFD, BFD-E, BFD-R, BFE, BFG, BG, BHD, BHE, BK)
• Literacy Audit
• Activities Director - duties/responsibilities/expectations
• Yearly goals for school board
• Executive Session
A. Property
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda approval of prior meeting minutes
A. Approval of Minutes Jan. 18, 2022
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurers report
• Approval of bills, payroll
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: Feb. 15; March 1, 15
• Future town events: Planning commission meeting Feb 22 at 4:30 p.m.
Sheridan County School District 3
Special board meeting
Arvada-Clearmont K-12 multipurpose room
Meeting and executive session also conducted on Zoom
4 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Executive session: personnel, new superintendent search
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse
Commissioners' board room
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes: Jan. 6, 2022
• Matters from the public not on the agenda
• New business
A. V-21-005: Story Community Library variance, Story Community Library, Inc.
This is a request from the Story Community Library, Inc.for a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards that would permit the reduction of a 0.41-acre parcel to 0.23 acres in a (C-2) Commercial District. The 0.17 acres of the subject parcel would be conveyed to the adjoining parcel owned by the applicant. The property is addressed as 22 North Piney Road.
B. V-21-006: Levi lot size variance, Robert Kent and Sheryl I. Levi
This is a request from Robert Kent and Sheryl I. Levi for a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards in the (A) Agricultural District. The Variance would permit the 3,303 square foot reduction of Tract 19 in the Helsburg Subdivision that would be conveyed to Lot 20 through a Boundary Line Adjustment following this application (if approved).
C. S-21-011: Belsby Minor Subdivision, Serena Belsby, successor trustee of the Alan S, Defever and Sharon K. Defever 1989 Intervivios Trust dated Sept. 26, 1989
This is a subdivision request from Serena Belsby, Successor Trustee of the Alan S, Defever and Sharon K. Defever 1989 Intervivios Trust Dated September 26, 1989 to divide property located in the SW¼ of Section 26, T55N, R84W, Tract 4 of Addington Minor Subdivision. The property consists of 15 acres and is zoned Rural Residential (RR). The proposed subdivision would be accessed off of U.S. Highway 87 and would consist of 2 lots.
D. Variance from Section 3.2 g.
E. Subdivision permit
• Matters from the staff
A. Recent Planning Items: DeCenzo Easement Vacation was approved by the BOCC and Oxbow Ranch Subdivision was heard by the BOCC Tuesday, Feb. 1
• Matters from commissioners: none
• Adjournment