Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Public meeting room 210
4 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Old business
A. Review and approve minutes from Sept. 27, 2021 meeting
B. Kleenburn
C. Story Park
• New business
A. Red Grade Trails/3 Poles, Story Park updates
i. Sportsman's Association
B. Review of bylaw changes
C. Assignment of recreation area meetings
• Schedule next meeting date and time
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of proposals for classification and compensation plan
• Discussion of PL-21-28, Resolution 32-21 Craft Minor Subdivision
• Discussion of PL-21-47, Resolution 47-21. Sheridan Ranch Development
• Discussion of PL-21-58, Resolution 49-21. Burton Flats Final Plat
• Discussion of Resolution #48-21 Certifying Compliance with WS 15-1-403 for the annexation of 1.49 acres located at 4672 Coffeen Ave.
• Discussion of designation of FY21 General Fund surplus as cash reserves
• Discussion regarding banking services
• Discussion on city streets division assistance with the 2022 city of Sheridan Skijoring event
Sheridan County School District 1 Recreation District
Board meeting
Big Horn High School library
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Old business: porta potties payment
• New business
A. Funding requests discussion/approval
B. Lights for Little Goose Park Courts
• Public communications
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 2
Legislative Roundtable meeting
SCSD2 Central Office
6 p.m. Monday
Zoom: scsd2.zoom.us/j/98128023751; Webinar ID: 981 2802 3751
Phone-in: 1-470-250-9358
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• New business: Legislative forum presentation (information)
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the Oct. 25, 2021 meeting
• Old business
• New business
• Consideration of PL-21-47, Resolution 47-21. Sheridan Ranch Development. The applicant, Carlton Construction, is requesting to subdivide 5.65 acres from one lot into 30 lots and common area. Zoned Planned Unit Development. Located off Black Tooth Way, south of West Fifth Street.
• Consideration of RES 48-21 certifying compliance with WS 15-1-403 for the annexation of 1.49 acres locaed in the NW1/4NW1/4, Section 14, Township 55 North, Ranch 84 West, 6th Principal Meridian, Sheridan, 4672 Coffeen Ave.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Board of Trustees work session
Big Horn High School
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Calendar options
• Board self-evaluation
• Annual accreditation
• Basketball shot clock
• Policies IKC and IKF
• Policy review: BA, BB, BBAA, BBB, BBBB, BBBB-E, BDDB, BHA, BBC, BBE, BBF, BBFA, BDDF, GBCA, BDDE, BCA, BCB, BCD, BCD-R, BCE, BCG
• Mask mandate survey/COVID update
• ESSER III update
• Executive session: Personnel
• Adjournment
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Sheridan County Commissioners meeting room
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the Oct. 13, 2021, regular meeting
B. Treasurer's reports: Oct. 1, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2021
i. Bills
ii. Account status
iii. investment accounts
iv. Budgets vs. actual
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business: discussion of regionalization
• New business
A. Consider changing accounting for cash, investments, revenue and expenses from accrual to cash basis for bookkeeping and reporting. Debt and assets will continue using the accrual basis.
B. Administrator's report on final acceptance of Powder Horn Ranch PUD, Phase II, Block BB water system construction
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
School board work session
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
5:30 p.m. Wednesday
5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Wyoming Ag in the Classroom presentation
• Review school dress code policies
• Review board agenda and consent items
6:15-6:30 p.m.
• Short break
Clear Creek Recreation District
Board meeting
6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday
• Agenda posted by Clear Creek Recreation District.
Sheridan County School District 3
School board meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• District presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. Oct. 13, 2021 work session at 5 p.m.
ii. Oct. 13, 2021 regular board meeting at 7 p.m.
iii. Oct. 13, 2021 special budget revisions meeting at 8 p.m.
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District Board meeting minutes Sept. 8, 2021
D. Approval of homeschool applications
i. Hampshire family
ii. Tietjen family
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
B. Special education assistant director
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies
i. 4380 violence in the workplace
ii. 4390 child abuse
iii. 4391 child abuse
B. Review leadership governance policy: 2.13 leadership
• Action items
A. Approval of high school assistant boys and girls basketball coach Lauren Hallcroft
• Discussion items
A. Review 2021 WSBA resolutions
B. Old fence materials surplus
C. WSBA information
i. Memos
ii. Review 2021 WSBA Annual Conference schedule, Nov. 17-19, 2021
• Superintendent report
A. Legislative special session update
B. BLG board assessment timeline
• From the board
• December board meeting: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7 p.m.
A. Establish regular board agenda items: election of officers
B. Establish work session agenda
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Executive session: personnel
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Board of Adjustment meeting
Sheridan City Hall
Council Chambers
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Oct. 14, 2021, meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-51; 737 N Gould St. The applicant, MT2 LLC, is requesting a variance from the 5 foot side yard setback for a dwelling in a B-2 Business District to allow an extension to be 3.1 feet from the north property line.
B. Consideration of PL-21-54; 747 N Gould. The applicant MT2 LLC is requesting a variance from the 5 foot side yard setback for a dwelling in a B-2 Business District to allow an extension to be 2.75 feet from the north property line.
C. Consideration of PL-21-57; 460 Smith St. The applicant, Jeannine Marie Smith, Trustee, is requesting a variance from the rear yard setback requirement of 3 feet for an accessory building to allow a garage to be 2 feet from the south property line.
D. Consideration of PL-21-59; 1405 DeSmet Ave. The applicant, KW Capital, Ltd LLC, is requesting a variance from the R-1 Residence District rear setback requirement of 20 feet to allow a 16.1 foot rear yard setback to a proposed property line.
E. Consideration of PL 21-60; 321 Wyoming Ave. The applicant, Zachary T Hein, is requesting a variance from the requirement in a residential district that an accessory cannot exceed the height of the main building. Zoned R-3 Residence District.
• Board and staff communications and discussion
• Adjournment