Sheridan County Commission
9 a.m. Monday
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second Floor Board Room, 220
• Call to order.
• Staff/Elected Reports
• Sheridan County STIP Presentation
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Parks & Recreation Board
4:30 p.m. Monday
Sheridan County Courthouse, Board Room 216
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Old business:
1. Review and approve minutes from May 9, 2022, meeting
2. Update on Story Park Bridge
• New business:
1. Budget
2. Schedule next meeting date and time - September 2022
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton Planning Committee
5 p.m. Tuesday
Dayton Town Hall or via Zoom
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of June 14, 2022, meeting minutes
• Approval of June 22, 2022, public hearing minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
1. Reviewing of recommendations made by the Council at the July 5, 2022, Council meeting for Rezoning Application for Dayton Deals, 24 Main Street, South Lot, Dayton, for West portion of the Northern Lot from R1 Residential to B1 Business.
2. Approval of Building Permit Applications for 780 Sawmill Road, Brad and Wanda Johnston, Storage Cabin & Office Cottage.
3. Zoning Review Request for Gin Scott and Cliff Niner owners of land-lots 4,5,14,15,16; Block 15 and portion of vacated 10th Avenue, adjacent to southern border of Lots 14,15,16 Dayton.
4. Attorney Ben Keller to address Planning Committee on procedures
5. Discussion on future development requirements
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board of Trustees
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Sheridan College, Whitney Center for the Arts Room 235
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
1. Work session and regular meeting minutes – June 21, 2022
2. June 2022 financials
3. June 2022 check register
4. Employee hires and exits
• President’s report
1. COVID-19
2. District division update
3. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Organization reports
• Public comments
• Public hearing for fiscal year 2023 budget
• Adjourn public hearing and reconvene regular meeting
• Fiscal year 2023 budget adoption; approval of expenditure authority resolution and the resolution to provide income
• Approval of two expenditure authority resolutions
• Key monitoring reports
• Unfinished business
• New business
1. Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
7 p.m. Tuesday
Dayton Town Hall
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of May 19, 2022, meeting
• Public hearing on the proposed budget
• Old business
1. Pay bills
• New business
1. Service lines and metering update
2. Facilitator project updates – financials
3. USDA updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjourn
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority
Regular meeting
11:30 a.m. Tuesday
Sheridan City Hall, Council Chambers
An agenda was not available at press time. However, in addition to regular matters, the annual budget adoption will be discussed.