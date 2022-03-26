Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Utilities enterprise fund budget 101
• Discussion of policy decisions guiding utilities rate studies
• Discussion of PL-22-4 Stoffel Rezone, Ordinance 2247
• Discussion o fPL-22-5, Resolution 13-22, Loucks #9 Subdivision, replat 742 E. Loucks St.
• Discussion of award for the rail crossing information system
City of Sheridan
Planning Commission meeting
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the Feb. 28, 2022 meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-22-4 Ordinance 2247, Stoffel Rezone. The applicant, Scott D. Stoffel, is requesting to rezone 20,920 square feet from R-3 REsidence District to B-1 Business District. Located at 827 and 843 N. Sheridan Ave.
• Consideration of PL-22-5, Resolution 13-22, Loucks #9 Subdivision. The applicant, Daugaard Construction, is requesting to subdivide 9,262 square feet from three lots into two lots, zoned R-2 Residence District. Located at 742 E. Loucks St.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Special meeting agenda
Dayton Town Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• New business: audit presentation by Cloud Peak Accounting
• Public communique
• Set date for next regular JPB meeting
• Adjournment