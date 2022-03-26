Agendas stock
Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse addition

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Adjourn

 

City of Sheridan

Council study session

Sheridan City Hall council chambers

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Utilities enterprise fund budget 101

• Discussion of policy decisions guiding utilities rate studies

• Discussion of PL-22-4 Stoffel Rezone, Ordinance 2247

• Discussion o fPL-22-5, Resolution 13-22, Loucks #9 Subdivision, replat 742 E. Loucks St.

• Discussion of award for the rail crossing information system

City of Sheridan

Planning Commission meeting

Sheridan City Hall council chambers

7 p.m. Monday

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the Feb. 28, 2022 meeting

• Old business

• New business

A. Consideration of PL-22-4 Ordinance 2247, Stoffel Rezone. The applicant, Scott D. Stoffel, is requesting to rezone 20,920 square feet from R-3 REsidence District to B-1 Business District. Located at 827 and 843 N. Sheridan Ave.

• Consideration of PL-22-5, Resolution 13-22, Loucks #9 Subdivision. The applicant, Daugaard Construction, is requesting to subdivide 9,262 square feet from three lots into two lots, zoned R-2 Residence District. Located at 742 E. Loucks St.

• Comments from commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

 

Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board

Special meeting agenda

Dayton Town Hall council chambers

7 p.m. Thursday

• Call to order

• Approval of agenda

• New business: audit presentation by Cloud Peak Accounting

• Public communique

• Set date for next regular JPB meeting

• Adjournment

