Sheridan County School District 2

Board of Trustees special meeting

Central Office (masks required)

Zoom: scsd2.zoom.us/j/95259245856, ID 952 5924 5856

Phone: +1-267-831-0333 or +1-312-626-6799 or +1-470-250-9358

Noon Tuesday

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Old business: COVID-19 plan update (action)

• Adjournment

Sheridan Recreation District

Regular board meeting

The Hub on Smith

Noon Wednesday

• Call meeting to order

• Consent agenda

A. Approve November agenda

B. Approve minutes from October meeting

C. Approve November claims

• Staff reports

• Introduce/welcome Mandy Galloway

• NSI facility discussion update

• Sheridan Recreation Fund update

• Board items

• Communication from the public

• Adjourn

• Next meeting: Dec. 15 at noon at The Hub on Smith

Town of Dayton

Regular council meeting

Dayton Town Hall

Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/82954202645, meeting ID: 829 5420 2645

Phone: +1-346-248-7799 or +1-301-715-8592

7 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance

• Approve agenda

• Approve minutes of the Nov. 8 council meeting

• Approve warrants

• Old business update

• Announcements and correspondence

A. Legislative forum Nov. 23, council president Cliff Reed will represent town of Dayton

• Approve changing date for December council meeting to Dec. 7 adn no second council meeting for December

• Approve Ben Keller as the new lawyer to represent the town of Dayton

• Approve to bid award for Engineering Associates meeting for Dec. 20, 2021

• Approval of planning committee rezoning procedures recommendations

• Approve town Christmas year end party quote for 2021

• Citizen communique

• Council comments/requests for future agenda items

• Adjourn

