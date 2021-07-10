Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan County Conservation District quarterly update
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Recreation District board meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• FY 2022 budget hearing
• Old business
• New business
A. Adopt FY 2022 budget
B. Board reorganization
C. Funding requests discussion/approval
• Public communications
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall Council Chambers
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of Sheridan Public Arts Coordinator contract with SAGE
• Discussion on Resolution #24-21 establishing policy and protocol for annexations involving the city and SAWS
• Discussion of pre-annexation agreement with Tyler Crossley at 105 Decker Road
• Discussion on changes to the snow ordinance
• Discussion on ladder truck purchase
• Discussion on Resolution #30-21 for the North Sheridan Avenue and Palmer Subdivision Alley vacations
• Discussion on Ordinance 2232 for the Craft Rezone at 1325 S. Sheridan Ave.
• Discussion of council raises
Sheridan County School District 2
Board of Trustees meeting
Central Office Board Room
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition
A. FFA state champions: FFA creed speaker and beef proficiency
B. Silver Congressional Awards: Henry Dickinson and McKailyn Malles
• Approval of agenda
• Welcome, audience comments
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes June 14, 2021
B. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
A. Capital Construction update (information)
B. 2021-2022 handbooks revision (action)
• New business
A. 2021-2022 board luncheon meeting schedule (information)
B. Approval of Wyoming High School Activities Association Enrollment and Catastrophic/Liability insurance 2021-2022 (action)
C. Approval of routes and non-public road travel 2021-2022 (action)
• Reports and communication
A. Board of trustees: reports, committee reports, other
B. PTO/parents/students/organizations
C. Site administration and staff
• District reports: Superintendent
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters, WS 16-4-405(a)(ii)
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law, WS 16-4-405(a)(ix)
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall Council Chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes from June 28, 2021 meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-29, Ordinance 2232, Craft Rezone. Applicant, ABS Rentals, LLC, is requesting to rezone 31,631 square feet from R3 Residence District to M1 Industrial District. Located adjacent to 1325 S. Sheridan Ave. to 600 Avoca Ave.
B. Consideration of PL-21-28, Craft Minor Subdivision. The applicant, ABS Rentals, LLC and Craft Properties, LLC, is requesting to subdivide 2.18 acres of unplatted land into two lots. Located adjacent to 1325 S. Sheridan Ave. to 600 Avoca Ave.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority
Joint Powers Board third quarter meeting
Sheridan City Hall
11:30 a.m. Tuesday
• Annual budget adoption
• Full agenda to follow
• Adjournment
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Public hearing, regular meeting
Sheridan College Whitney Building Room 203 A&B
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call, regular meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Work session and regular meeting minutes for June 15, 2021
B. June 2021 financials
C. June 2021 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
• Gillette College's Advisory Board report
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports: none for May-August
• Public comments
• Public hearing for Fiscal Year 2022 budget
• Adjourn public budget hearing/reconvene regular meeting
• Fiscal Year 2022 budget adoption: approval of expenditure authority resolution and the resolution to provide income, action
• Approval of two expenditure authority resolutions
A. Refunding and improvement lease revenue bonds: Mars Ag and Science Center and Whitney Center for the Arts
B. Refunding and improvement lease revenue bonds: Tech Ed Center
• Key monitoring reports: none
• Unfinished business
• New business: none
• Adjourn
Tongue River Fire Protection District
Annual budget board session
Tongue River Fire Department Hall
249 U.S. Highway 14, Ranchester
7:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Annual budget discussion, approval
• Adjournment