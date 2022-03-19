Sheridan County School District 2
Board retreat
The Ranch at Ucross
8 a.m. Saturday
• Board training
• Break
• Mental health (information)
• Board mentor program (information)
• Draft board goals (information)
• Whitney Board appointment (action)
• SHS activities approvals (action)
• Lunch
• 2022-2023 board meeting schedule and work session topics (information)
• Preschool pilot (action)
• Break
• Executive session
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Bighorn National Forest quarterly update
• Adjourn
Town of Ranchester
Regular planning commission meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes Feb. 22, 2022
• Public hearing/guest: preliminary plat for StoneRidge Meadows Subdivision phase II
• Old business: rules and procedures
• New business
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
• Future planning commission meetings: April 18, 2022
Town of Clearmont
Regular council meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes: Feb. 21, 2022 regular meeting; Feb. 28, 2022 special meeting
• Report of treasure and approval of bills
A. February 2022 bills: beginning balance for February was $329,423.86 with $30,194.69 in checks, $21,930.29 in deposits and an ending balance of $321,159.46
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor
i. Interview with Hugh Cook
ii. Redistricting
iii. Local government distributions
iv. Well No. 3 report
v. Budget for fiscal year 2023
B. Clerk: election judges/canvassing board
• New business
A. Shawn Parker, travel and tourism
B. Cloud Peak audit report
• Unfinished business
• Executive
• Next meeting: April 18, 2022, 6 p.m.
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Tony Forman, Cornerstone Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for and consideration of the transfer of a breathable air compressor to Story Fire District
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of city prosecutor contract
B. Consideration of city attorney contract
C. Consideration of pre-annexation agreement with Virginia L. Zowada Revocable Trust for sewer service at 1545 Leopard St.
D. Consideration of final acceptance of public infrastructure for Tumbleweed Terrace
E. Consideration of final acceptance of public infrastructure for Kennon manufacturing facility
F. Consideration of final acceptance of public infrastructure for Sheridan Grand Central RV Park
G. Release of paving assessment liens, SID 74: Block 57, Lot 5 Roberta and Joan Harding for $3,372.93; Ethel E. Willms, Block 57, Lots 6 and 7 for $8,869.03
H. Minutes of regular council meting March 7, 2022
I. Claims
• Staff update: pavement maintenance program and road condition update
• Old business
A. Second reading of Ordinance 2246, SID 74 collection
B. Third and final reading of PL-21-50, Ordinance 2243, Val Vista rezone
C. Third and final reading of PL-22-44, Ordinance 2245, Cloud Peak Storage PUD rezone
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution 12-22 regarding the strategic planning session
B. Consideration of concurrence award for East Fifth Street corridor project
C. Consideration of Kendrick Golf Course fees
• Executive session per Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405, to consider accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board of Trustees meeting
SMH Conference Rooms A&B lower level
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of March board meeting agenda (action)
• Approval of February board meeting minutes March 2, 2022 (action)
• Quality committee report (information)
• Patient experience committee report (information)
• Medical staff report: credentialing (action)
• Administration report (information)
A. Environmental safety/security officer authority (action)
B. COVID-19 and immunizations update
C. Master planning
D. DaVinci robot (action)
E. Electrical upgrade (action)
• Finance committee report: financial statements (information)
• Foundation report (information)
• Building committee report (information)
• Other business
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Legal
• Adjournment