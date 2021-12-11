Agendas stock

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition

Board room 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Adjourn

City of Sheridan

Council study session

Sheridan City Hall

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Introduction of Casey Quinn with BluePeak

• Utilities bid awards

A. Discussion on bid award to Wyoming Machinery Company in the amount of $67,695 for compact loader at the Big Goose Water Treatment Plant

B. Discussion on a bid award to Terrific Truck & Equipment Sales in the amount of $119,675 for a rebuilt automated rear-load refuse collection truck

C. Discussion of bid award to Terrific Trucks & Equipment Sales in the amount of $123,675 for a rebuilt automated side-load refuse collection truck

D Discussion on bid award to Diesel Machinery Inc. in the amount of $57,600 for a single boom skid steer at the recycling center

• Discussion of a contract amendment in the amount of $402,000 to the landfill's T6/T7/T8 closure project

• Discussion of Kendrick Park bandshell renovation

• Discussion of Resolution 43-21 for DWSRF funding for Sheridan Main Street Dow to Burkitt streets project

• Discussion of Resolution 44-21, CWSRF application for Sheridan Main Street Dow to Burkitt streets project

• Discussion of ACOE general investigation study of concrete flood control channel

• Discussion of Resolution 53-21, Kendrick Park Pool project

• Discussion of golf course contract

• Discussion of Resolution 52-21 Freedom Ranch Subdivision

• Discussion of Resolution 56-21, a dedication of right of way in Wrench Ranch

• Discussion of council salaries

Sheridan County School District 1

Regular board of trustees meeting

SCSD1 Central Office, Ranchester

6 p.m. Tuesday

• Call the meeting to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Reading of Mission Statement

• Roll Call

• Approval of Agenda

• Presentation/Recognitions

• SLACK Presentation

• Visitors

• Student Representative Report

• WSCEA Report

• Administrator’s Report

• Business Manager’s Report

• Superintendent’s Report

• Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Minutes

B. Approval of Executive Session Minutes

C. Approval of Related Service Agreements

D. Approval of Bills and Salaries

E. Personnel Action Report

• Old Business

A. Approval of Policies – 2nd Reading (BA, BB, BBAA, BBB, BBBB, BBBB-E, BBC, BBE, BBF, BBFA, BCA, BCB, BCD, BCD-R, BCE, BCG, BDDB, BDDE, BDDF, GBCA, IKC, IKF)

• New Business

A. Approval of Policies – 1st Reading (BBE-E, BBE-R)

B. Accept Audit Report

C. Board Reorganization

D. Board Committee Reorganization

E. Correspondence

• Board member Reports/Requests/Concerns

• Board Signatures

• Executive Session

A. Property

B. Personnel

C. Legal

• Adjournment

Sheridan County School District 2 

Board of Trustees luncheon work session

SCSD2 Central Office Board Room

noon Wednesday

• Call to order

• New business: Improving literacy instruction (information)

• Adjournment

Sheridan County Public Library

Board of Trustees meeting

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library 

Zoom: bit.ly/30c9mSx, meeting ID 608 251 8544, passcode 3350335

Phone: 1-253-215-8782 OR 1-301-715-8592

4:30 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order and welcome guests

• Approval of agenda

• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Nov. 17, 2021

• Treasurer's report

• Communications

A. Library correspondence

B. Board correspondence

• Reports

A. Monthly statistics

B. Department and branch reports

C. Update from the library director

D. Update from county commissioners

• Committee reports

A. Friends of the Library

B. Foundation

• Continuing business

A. Review of cellphone policy (action)

B. Review of nonsmoking policy (action)

C. Fulmer generator project update (discussion)

D. Library staffing (discussion)

E. Library security cameras (action)

• New business: approve 2022 holiday/closure calendar (action)

• Question and answer: opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions, limited to five minutes

• Adjournment

• Next regular meeting: Jan. 19, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority

Joint powers board special meeting

Sheridan College Room W132

11:30 p.m. Thursday

• Approval of grant resolution for the Sheridan High-Tech Park Phase II WBC Planning Grant project

• Consideration of options or rights of refusal for Kennon for a 4.45-acre lot in the Sheridan High-Tech Park

• Consideration of options for SEEDA property outside of Sheridan High-Tech Park

Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board

Regular meeting

Dayton Town Hall council chambers

7 p.m. Thursday

• Call to order

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of minutes of Oct. 21 meeting

• Old business: Pay bills

• New business

A. Service lines update

B. Facilitator project updates

• Public communique

• Set next meeting date

• Adjournment

