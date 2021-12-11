Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Introduction of Casey Quinn with BluePeak
• Utilities bid awards
A. Discussion on bid award to Wyoming Machinery Company in the amount of $67,695 for compact loader at the Big Goose Water Treatment Plant
B. Discussion on a bid award to Terrific Truck & Equipment Sales in the amount of $119,675 for a rebuilt automated rear-load refuse collection truck
C. Discussion of bid award to Terrific Trucks & Equipment Sales in the amount of $123,675 for a rebuilt automated side-load refuse collection truck
D Discussion on bid award to Diesel Machinery Inc. in the amount of $57,600 for a single boom skid steer at the recycling center
• Discussion of a contract amendment in the amount of $402,000 to the landfill's T6/T7/T8 closure project
• Discussion of Kendrick Park bandshell renovation
• Discussion of Resolution 43-21 for DWSRF funding for Sheridan Main Street Dow to Burkitt streets project
• Discussion of Resolution 44-21, CWSRF application for Sheridan Main Street Dow to Burkitt streets project
• Discussion of ACOE general investigation study of concrete flood control channel
• Discussion of Resolution 53-21, Kendrick Park Pool project
• Discussion of golf course contract
• Discussion of Resolution 52-21 Freedom Ranch Subdivision
• Discussion of Resolution 56-21, a dedication of right of way in Wrench Ranch
• Discussion of council salaries
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board of trustees meeting
SCSD1 Central Office, Ranchester
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of Mission Statement
• Roll Call
• Approval of Agenda
• Presentation/Recognitions
• SLACK Presentation
• Visitors
• Student Representative Report
• WSCEA Report
• Administrator’s Report
• Business Manager’s Report
• Superintendent’s Report
• Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Minutes
B. Approval of Executive Session Minutes
C. Approval of Related Service Agreements
D. Approval of Bills and Salaries
E. Personnel Action Report
• Old Business
A. Approval of Policies – 2nd Reading (BA, BB, BBAA, BBB, BBBB, BBBB-E, BBC, BBE, BBF, BBFA, BCA, BCB, BCD, BCD-R, BCE, BCG, BDDB, BDDE, BDDF, GBCA, IKC, IKF)
• New Business
A. Approval of Policies – 1st Reading (BBE-E, BBE-R)
B. Accept Audit Report
C. Board Reorganization
D. Board Committee Reorganization
E. Correspondence
• Board member Reports/Requests/Concerns
• Board Signatures
• Executive Session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 2
Board of Trustees luncheon work session
SCSD2 Central Office Board Room
noon Wednesday
• Call to order
• New business: Improving literacy instruction (information)
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Public Library
Board of Trustees meeting
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
Zoom: bit.ly/30c9mSx, meeting ID 608 251 8544, passcode 3350335
Phone: 1-253-215-8782 OR 1-301-715-8592
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Nov. 17, 2021
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Review of cellphone policy (action)
B. Review of nonsmoking policy (action)
C. Fulmer generator project update (discussion)
D. Library staffing (discussion)
E. Library security cameras (action)
• New business: approve 2022 holiday/closure calendar (action)
• Question and answer: opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions, limited to five minutes
• Adjournment
• Next regular meeting: Jan. 19, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority
Joint powers board special meeting
Sheridan College Room W132
11:30 p.m. Thursday
• Approval of grant resolution for the Sheridan High-Tech Park Phase II WBC Planning Grant project
• Consideration of options or rights of refusal for Kennon for a 4.45-acre lot in the Sheridan High-Tech Park
• Consideration of options for SEEDA property outside of Sheridan High-Tech Park
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of Oct. 21 meeting
• Old business: Pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines update
B. Facilitator project updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment