Agendas stock

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition

Board room 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Adjourn

Sheridan city council

Study session

Sheridan City Hall

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Discussion of amendment to city attorney contract

• Discussion of American Rescue Plan funding

• Discussion regarding the write-off of a delinquent SID

• Discussion of Ordinance #2229 making amendments to Chapter 4- Alcoholic Beverages

• Discussion on Resolution 16-21 for the Hidden Bridge Ranch II minor subdivision

• Budget discussion

• Executive session per Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405, to consider accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan City Planning Commission

Regular meeting

Sheridan City Hall

7 p.m. Monday

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the April 26, 2021 meeting

• Presentation from the Sheridan Historic Preservation Committee

• Old business

• New business

A. Consideration of Pl-21-21, Resolution 16-21. The applicant, Excalibur Construction, Inc. is requesting to subdivide 30,096 square feet from one outlot into three residential lots. The property is zoned R-2 residence district. Located at 2278, 2290, 2326 Excalibur Way. The subdivision will be called Hidden Bridge Ranch II minor subdivision.

• Comments from commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda

Outpatient Center Conference Room

4 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order 

• Welcome, public comments, introductions

• Approval of May board meeting agenda

• Approval of April board meeting minutes

• Quality committee report

• Medical staff report

A. Credentialing

• Administration report

A. COVID-19 and immunizations update

B. Ambulatory services

C. Strategic deployment framework

D. Value stream development

• Finance Committee report

A. Financial statements

B. Capital approval for IT switches

• Foundation report

• Building Committee report

• Other business

• Executive session

A. Personnel

• Adjourn

Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board

Regular meeting

Dayton town hall council chamber

7 p.m. Thursday

• Call to order

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of April 15 meeting minutes

• Approval of May 10 special meeting minutes

• Old business

A. Pay bills

• New business

A. 2021-2022 budget review

B. Construction/service lines update

C. Facilitator project updates

• Public communique

• Set next meeting date

• Adjourn

