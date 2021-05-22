Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan city council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of amendment to city attorney contract
• Discussion of American Rescue Plan funding
• Discussion regarding the write-off of a delinquent SID
• Discussion of Ordinance #2229 making amendments to Chapter 4- Alcoholic Beverages
• Discussion on Resolution 16-21 for the Hidden Bridge Ranch II minor subdivision
• Budget discussion
• Executive session per Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405, to consider accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the April 26, 2021 meeting
• Presentation from the Sheridan Historic Preservation Committee
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of Pl-21-21, Resolution 16-21. The applicant, Excalibur Construction, Inc. is requesting to subdivide 30,096 square feet from one outlot into three residential lots. The property is zoned R-2 residence district. Located at 2278, 2290, 2326 Excalibur Way. The subdivision will be called Hidden Bridge Ranch II minor subdivision.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda
Outpatient Center Conference Room
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of May board meeting agenda
• Approval of April board meeting minutes
• Quality committee report
• Medical staff report
A. Credentialing
• Administration report
A. COVID-19 and immunizations update
B. Ambulatory services
C. Strategic deployment framework
D. Value stream development
• Finance Committee report
A. Financial statements
B. Capital approval for IT switches
• Foundation report
• Building Committee report
• Other business
• Executive session
A. Personnel
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton town hall council chamber
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of April 15 meeting minutes
• Approval of May 10 special meeting minutes
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. 2021-2022 budget review
B. Construction/service lines update
C. Facilitator project updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjourn