Town of Ranchester

Planning Commission meeting

Ranchester Town Hall

4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Roll call

• Approval of current agenda

• Approval of prior meeting minutes

• Public hearing/guest

• Old business

A. Rules and procedures

B. Establish organization

C. Each member's top five list

• New business: St. Edmunds new construction

• Future agenda

• Adjournment

• Future meeting: March 21

City of Sheridan

Regular council meeting 

Sheridan City Hall

7 p.m. Tuesday

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Invocation to be given by Chad Cowan, First Baptist Church

• Roll call of members

• Consideration of agenda

• Comments from the public

• Community update: Rotary Club of Sheridan

• Public hearings

A. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-21-50, Ordinance 2243, Val Vista Rezone

B. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-21-40; Resolution 02-22, Brown Berrettini Minor Subdivision

C. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-24-44; Ordinance 2245, Cloud Peak Storage PUD Rezone

D. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-22-2, Resolution 05-22 J&L Masters Subdivision. The applicants, John Masters and Lynnea Masters are requesting to subdivide 12,892 square feet from a portion of one lot into three lots, zoned R-2 Residence District. Located at 1210 Spaulding St.

• Consent agenda

A. Consideration of bid award to RotoChopper in the amount of $67,688.24, for a portable compost bagging machine

B. Consideration of the collective bargaining rules and procedures for 2022

C. Minutes of regular council meeting Feb. 7, 2022

D. Claims

• Staff update: water, sewer and landfill capability

• Old business

A. Second reading of Ordinance 2244, the adoption of International Code Council 2021 building codes

• New business

A. Consideration of cost increase for ACOE 1135 Ecosystem Restoration Project

B. Consideration of Resolution 04-22 authorizing a request to increase CWSRF #181 loan by $1,500,000 for the landfill T6, T7 and T8 final closure project

C. Consideration of Resolution 06-22; MRG for Black Tooth Park Phase III playground equipment

D. Consideration of amended golf course contract

E. Council comments and requests for future agenda items

F. Adjournment

