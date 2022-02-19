Town of Ranchester
Planning Commission meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public hearing/guest
• Old business
A. Rules and procedures
B. Establish organization
C. Each member's top five list
• New business: St. Edmunds new construction
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
• Future meeting: March 21
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Chad Cowan, First Baptist Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update: Rotary Club of Sheridan
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-21-50, Ordinance 2243, Val Vista Rezone
B. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-21-40; Resolution 02-22, Brown Berrettini Minor Subdivision
C. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-24-44; Ordinance 2245, Cloud Peak Storage PUD Rezone
D. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-22-2, Resolution 05-22 J&L Masters Subdivision. The applicants, John Masters and Lynnea Masters are requesting to subdivide 12,892 square feet from a portion of one lot into three lots, zoned R-2 Residence District. Located at 1210 Spaulding St.
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of bid award to RotoChopper in the amount of $67,688.24, for a portable compost bagging machine
B. Consideration of the collective bargaining rules and procedures for 2022
C. Minutes of regular council meeting Feb. 7, 2022
D. Claims
• Staff update: water, sewer and landfill capability
• Old business
A. Second reading of Ordinance 2244, the adoption of International Code Council 2021 building codes
• New business
A. Consideration of cost increase for ACOE 1135 Ecosystem Restoration Project
B. Consideration of Resolution 04-22 authorizing a request to increase CWSRF #181 loan by $1,500,000 for the landfill T6, T7 and T8 final closure project
C. Consideration of Resolution 06-22; MRG for Black Tooth Park Phase III playground equipment
D. Consideration of amended golf course contract
E. Council comments and requests for future agenda items
F. Adjournment