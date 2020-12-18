Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees
4 p.m. Tuesday
Call-in number 307-675-5880
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of board meeting agenda
• Medical staff report — credentialing
• Executive session — personnel
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
9 a.m. Monday
Second floor board room
Sheridan County Courthouse
• Call to order
• Consider memorandum of understanding between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division, and Sheridan County for utilization of grant funds for COVID-19
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn