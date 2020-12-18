Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

4 p.m. Tuesday

Call-in number 307-675-5880

• Call to order

• Welcome, public comments, introductions

• Approval of board meeting agenda

• Medical staff report — credentialing

• Executive session — personnel

• Adjournment

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

9 a.m. Monday

Second floor board room

Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order

• Consider memorandum of understanding between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division, and Sheridan County for utilization of grant funds for COVID-19

• Staff/elected reports

• Adjourn

