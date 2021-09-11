Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Board Room #220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• U.S. Forest Service quarterly update
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council meeting
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the Aug. 23, 2021, meeting
• Old business
• New business
• Consideration of PL-21-39. The applicant, Ten Above Investments LLC, is requesting to subdivide 7,119 square feet from three lots into two lots. The property is zoned R3 Residence District. Located at 204 and 212 S. Custer St.
• The applicant, Gone Fishing, LLC, is requesting an administrative decision appeal for entryway corridor standards, located at 3270 Wrench Ranch Drive. The property is zoned gateway district.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of final acceptance for the Trailside Subdivision
• Discussion on Ten Above Minor Subdivision
• Discussion of the transfer application for retail liquor license: Historic Cady, LLC from 112 Coffeen Avenue to 333 N. Brooks St.
• Discussion of Resolution 35-21 approving the submission of WCDA grant applications
• Discussion of contractor selection for the Gateway Park Bridge Project
• Discussion of wastewater treatment plant pump station improvements
• Discussion on Ordinance 2233 dealing with animals
• Discussion on open space definitions
Town of Dayton
Planning Commission meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes for Aug. 10 regular planning meeting
• Approval of minutes for Aug. 31 public hearing for zoning ordinance changes
• Announcements/correspondence: welcome Jacque Reilly on planning committee
• Old business
• New business
A. Discussion of rezoning procedures/ordinance
B. Approval of building permit application for reducing east side setback for Dan and Vicki Kwallek, 314 W. Second Ave.
C. Approval of building permit application for Brad and Wanda Johnston, Main Street, east side, new home
D. Review zoning ordinance proposals as per public hearing date and procedure
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Board of trustees meeting
Central Office Board Room
6 p.m. Monday
• Masks required; limited space due to social distancing, once at capacity all other participants will be asked to attend via Zoom
• Zoom:bit.ly/3nny9fI, ID: 97970205056
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition: summer custodial crews
• Approval of the agenda
• Welcome: audience comments
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes Aug. 9, 2021
B. Approval of board meeting minutes, Aug. 30, 2021
C. Approval of bills for payment
D. Isolation payment requests: Reinke family, Schreibeis family
• Old business
A. COVID-19 plan update (information)
B. Capital construction update (information)
C. SCEF update (information)
D. Approval of policies (action)
• New business
A. State assessment results (information)
B. Summer school update (information)
C. Review beginning enrollments (information)
D. 2020-2021 wellness report (information)
• Reports and communication
A. Board of trustees: board and committee reports, other
B. PTO/parents/students/organizations
C. Site administration and staff
• District reports: superintendent
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Public Library
Board of Trustees meeting
Story Branch Library
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Zoom: bit.ly/3BZ0qx0, meeting ID: 6082518544
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Aug. 18, 2021
• Treasurer's report
• Communications: library and board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Departmental and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion: Fulmer generation project updates
• New business
A. Action: review of skateboarding policy
B. Action: review of meeting room policy
C. Discussion: check signing procedures
• Question and answer
A. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions
• Adjournment
• Next regular meeting: Oct. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Tongue River Branch Library
Town of Dayton
Town council meeting
Dayton Town Council
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of Sept. 7, 2021, council meeting
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Signed emergency ordinance 419 and supporting signed minutes
B. Wyoming asphalt repair estimate as per approval on budget 21/22
• Update on joint powers board connections for town buildings
• Review rezoning request for Dayton Deals, 724 Main St.
• Approval of staff payroll increases
• Appointing Lisa Hanson to the oversight correspondence committee
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Executive Session 16-4-405 iii, litigation