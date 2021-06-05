Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Update on Ranchester pathway
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Recreation District board meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll Call
• Approval of Agenda
• Approval of Past Meeting Minutes
• Approval of Treasurer’s Report
• Old Business
• Pickleball/basketball court update
• New Business
• Funding Requests Discussion/Approval
• Porta-potties for Little Goose Park and Baseball Field at BHHS
• Public Communications
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation
• Roll Call of Members
• Consideration of Agenda
• Comments from the Public
• Community Update
A. The Wyo Theater
• Consent Agenda
A. Consideration of Resolution 23-21, Lease Agreement for Mini Loader
B. Amendment to City Attorney Contract
C. Minutes of Regular Council Meeting May 17th, 2021
D. Municipal Court Judge Professional Services Contracts
E. Write-off of Uncollectible SID debt
F. Claims
• Staff Update
A. SEEDA Funding Agreement update
B. Update on Establishing Rates for Solid Waste Collection and Disposal; Water and Sewer
C. Discussion of WAM Resolution
• OLD BUSINESS
• Consideration of Third Reading for Ordinance #2229 Making Amendments to Chapter 4 - Alcoholic Beverages
11. Consideration of Smith Alley Agreement
• NEW BUSINESS
• Consideration of Proposed Budget Amendment No 1 (Locomotive)
• Consideration of Proposed Budget Amendment No 2 (Firefighter Fund A)
• Consideration of Proposed Budget Amendment No 3 (Wallop Park)
• Consideration of Proposed Budget Amendment No 4 (Congressional Tour)
• Consideration of Proposed Budget Amendment No 5 (IT Security)
• Council Comments and Requests for Future Agenda Items
• Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the May 19, 2021 council meeting
• Approve minutes of the June 2, 2021 budget work study
• Reports: clerk/treasurer, fire department, law enforcement, engineering, employees, planning committee, joint powers board
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Approval of a beer permit for Michelle Maneval, Big Horn Wild and Scenic Trail Run
B. Third reading of ordinance No. 416 Visionary franchise agreement
C. Second reading of ordinance No. 417 2021-2022 budget
D. Approval of resolution No. 388, 8 mills
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Conservation District
Regular meeting
District office Conference room
4 p.m. Tuesday
• Introductions
• Approval of Agenda
• Contracts/Requests
A. WDEQ Improvements #7 Agreement
• Little Tongue River Stabilization #1 Project Payment
• Little Tongue River Stabilization #2 Project Payment
A. Gerdel Ditch Seepage Mitigation Project Payment
B. Piney Creek Stockwater SWPP Contract
C. Spring 2021 Sign-up Project Ranking
• Minutes: May 4, 2021 Regular Meeting Minutes
• Financial
A. Monthly Balance Report
B. Financial Reports
C. Voucher/Check Approval
• Old business
• New Business
A. Tongue River Acme Diversion Designs RFP
• Updates
A. Watershed Updates
B. Tree Program Updates
C. Outreach Updates
D. Membership Updates
E. Project Updates
• Board Reports
• NRCS Report
• Staff Report
Town of Dayton
Planning Committee
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
A. Approval of building permit for Rock Melger, 655 Cemetery Road, shop-garage addition
B. Finalize tiny home definition and description
C. Discussion of preliminary draft for zoning ordinance and public hearing date
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Board of Adjustment meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of May 13, 2021 meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-26; 1324 Martin Ave. The applicants, Roger and Kimberley Lobach, are requesting a variance regarding Appendix A Section 10.12, from the 17 foot front yard unenclosed porch setback in an R-1 Residence District to allow a porch to be built 13 feet from the front property line.
• Board and staff communications and discussion
• Adjournment