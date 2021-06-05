Agendas stock

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Room 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Update on Ranchester pathway

• Adjourn

Sheridan County School District 1

Recreation District board meeting

Central Office, Ranchester

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Roll Call

• Approval of Agenda

• Approval of Past Meeting Minutes

• Approval of Treasurer’s Report

• Old Business

• Pickleball/basketball court update

• New Business

• Funding Requests Discussion/Approval

• Porta-potties for Little Goose Park and Baseball Field at BHHS

• Public Communications

• Adjournment

City of Sheridan

Regular council meeting

Sheridan City Hall

7 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Invocation

• Roll Call of Members

• Consideration of Agenda

• Comments from the Public

• Community Update

A. The Wyo Theater

• Consent Agenda

A. Consideration of Resolution 23-21, Lease Agreement for Mini Loader

B. Amendment to City Attorney Contract

C. Minutes of Regular Council Meeting May 17th, 2021

D. Municipal Court Judge Professional Services Contracts

E. Write-off of Uncollectible SID debt

F. Claims

• Staff Update

A. SEEDA Funding Agreement update

B. Update on Establishing Rates for Solid Waste Collection and Disposal; Water and Sewer

C. Discussion of WAM Resolution

• OLD BUSINESS

• Consideration of Third Reading for Ordinance #2229 Making Amendments to Chapter 4 - Alcoholic Beverages

11. Consideration of Smith Alley Agreement

• NEW BUSINESS

• Consideration of Proposed Budget Amendment No 1 (Locomotive)

• Consideration of Proposed Budget Amendment No 2 (Firefighter Fund A)

• Consideration of Proposed Budget Amendment No 3 (Wallop Park)

• Consideration of Proposed Budget Amendment No 4 (Congressional Tour)

• Consideration of Proposed Budget Amendment No 5 (IT Security)

• Council Comments and Requests for Future Agenda Items

• Adjournment

Town of Dayton

Regular council meeting

Dayton Town Hall

7 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance

• Approve agenda

• Approve minutes of the May 19, 2021 council meeting

• Approve minutes of the June 2, 2021 budget work study

• Reports: clerk/treasurer, fire department, law enforcement, engineering, employees, planning committee, joint powers board

• Approve warrants

• Old business update

• Announcements and correspondence

A. Approval of a beer permit for Michelle Maneval, Big Horn Wild and Scenic Trail Run

B. Third reading of ordinance No. 416 Visionary franchise agreement

C. Second reading of ordinance No. 417 2021-2022 budget

D. Approval of resolution No. 388, 8 mills

• Citizen communique

• Council comments/requests for future agenda items

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Conservation District

Regular meeting

District office Conference room

4 p.m. Tuesday

• Introductions

• Approval of Agenda

• Contracts/Requests

A. WDEQ Improvements #7 Agreement

• Little Tongue River Stabilization #1 Project Payment

• Little Tongue River Stabilization #2 Project Payment

A. Gerdel Ditch Seepage Mitigation Project Payment

B. Piney Creek Stockwater SWPP Contract

C. Spring 2021 Sign-up Project Ranking

• Minutes: May 4, 2021 Regular Meeting Minutes

• Financial

A. Monthly Balance Report

B. Financial Reports

C. Voucher/Check Approval

• Old business

• New Business

A. Tongue River Acme Diversion Designs RFP

• Updates

A. Watershed Updates

B. Tree Program Updates

C. Outreach Updates

D. Membership Updates

E. Project Updates

• Board Reports

• NRCS Report

• Staff Report

Town of Dayton

Planning Committee

Dayton Town Hall

5 p.m. Tuesday

• Call to order

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of minutes

• Announcements/correspondence

• Old business

• New business

A. Approval of building permit for Rock Melger, 655 Cemetery Road, shop-garage addition

B. Finalize tiny home definition and description

C. Discussion of preliminary draft for zoning ordinance and public hearing date

• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items

• Adjourn

City of Sheridan

Board of Adjustment meeting

Sheridan City Hall

7 p.m. Thursday

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Proof of notice of meeting

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of May 13, 2021 meeting

• Old business 

• New business

A. Consideration of PL-21-26; 1324 Martin Ave. The applicants, Roger and Kimberley Lobach, are requesting a variance regarding Appendix A Section 10.12, from the 17 foot front yard unenclosed porch setback in an R-1 Residence District to allow a porch to be built 13 feet from the front property line.

• Board and staff communications and discussion

• Adjournment

Recommended for you