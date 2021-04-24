Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) matters concerning litigation
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Budget work session schedule
Sheridan County Courthouse,
Room 210
Monday
• 9 a.m., Staff meeting
• 10 a.m., sheriff budget work session
• 10:30 a.m., detention budget work session
• 11 a.m., building and grounds budget work session
• 11:30 a.m., public works budget work session
• noon, road and bridge budget work session
Tuesday
• 9:30 a.m., public health budget work session
• 10:30 a.m., treasurer budget work session
• 11 a.m., fairgrounds budget work session
• 11:30 a.m., IT budget work session
• 1 p.m., tripartite board meeting
Thursday
• 9 a.m., library budget work session
• 9:30 a.m., assessor budget work session
• 10 a.m., extension budget work session
• 10:30 a.m., clerk of district court budget work session
• 11 a.m., coroner budget work session
• 11:30 a.m., emergency management budget work session
Town of Dayton
Planning Committee
Lucille Alley Room, Dayton Town Hall
2 p.m. Monday
• Zoning ordinance review and discussion
City of Sheridan
Sheridan City Council special meeting
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call of members
• Executive session per Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405, to consider accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Sheridan City Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:45 p.m. Monday
• Proposal of land trade
• Discussion on Resolution NO. 13-21 for the Wilkerson Little Goose No. 2 Subdivision (PL-21-17)
• Connect Sheridan app update
City of Sheridan
Planning commission meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the April 12, 2021 meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-17, Resolution 13-21. The applicant, Phoenix Limited Partnership, is requesting a final plat subdivision of the property located on the corner of South Sheridan Avenue and East Brundage Lane. The subdivision will be called Wilkerson Little Goose No. 2. The applicant is proposing to subdivide 1.94 acres from one lot into four commercial lots. The property is zoned B-1 business district.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan Economic and educational Development Authority
Joint Powers Board meeting
Sheridan City Hall
11:30 a.m. Tuesday
• Agenda not available at press time.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board of Trustees meeting
Limited in-person attendance
Call in: 307-675-5880
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of April board meeting agenda (action)
• Approval of March board meeting minutes from March 31, 2021 (action)
• Quality committee report (information)
• Medical staff report: Credentialing
• Administration report (information)
A. COVID-19 and immunizations update
B. Strategic plan presentation
C. CMS overall star rating
• Finance committee report: Financial statements (information)
• Foundation report (information)
• Building committee report (information)
• Other business
• Executive session: Personnel
• Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Dayton City Council work study
Lucille Alley Room, Dayton Town Hall
2 p.m. Thursday
• Budget review and discussion