Agendas stock

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition

Second floor board room 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) matters concerning litigation

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Commission

Budget work session schedule

Sheridan County Courthouse,

Room 210

Monday

• 9 a.m., Staff meeting

• 10 a.m., sheriff budget work session

• 10:30 a.m., detention budget work session

• 11 a.m., building and grounds budget work session

• 11:30 a.m., public works budget work session

• noon, road and bridge budget work session

Tuesday

• 9:30 a.m., public health budget work session

• 10:30 a.m., treasurer budget work session

• 11 a.m., fairgrounds budget work session

• 11:30 a.m., IT budget work session

• 1 p.m., tripartite board meeting

Thursday

• 9 a.m., library budget work session

• 9:30 a.m., assessor budget work session

• 10 a.m., extension budget work session

• 10:30 a.m., clerk of district court budget work session

• 11 a.m., coroner budget work session

• 11:30 a.m., emergency management budget work session

Town of Dayton

Planning Committee

Lucille Alley Room, Dayton Town Hall

2 p.m. Monday

• Zoning ordinance review and discussion

City of Sheridan

Sheridan City Council special meeting

Sheridan City Hall

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Roll call of members

• Executive session per Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405, to consider accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations

• Adjournment

City of Sheridan

Sheridan City Council study session

Sheridan City Hall

5:45 p.m. Monday

• Proposal of land trade

• Discussion on Resolution NO. 13-21 for the Wilkerson Little Goose No. 2 Subdivision (PL-21-17)

• Connect Sheridan app update

City of Sheridan

Planning commission meeting

Sheridan City Hall

7 p.m. Monday

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the April 12, 2021 meeting

• Old business

• New business

A. Consideration of PL-21-17, Resolution 13-21. The applicant, Phoenix Limited Partnership, is requesting a final plat subdivision of the property located on the corner of South Sheridan Avenue and East Brundage Lane. The subdivision will be called Wilkerson Little Goose No. 2. The applicant is proposing to subdivide 1.94 acres from one lot into four commercial lots. The property is zoned B-1 business district. 

• Comments from commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

Sheridan Economic and educational Development Authority

Joint Powers Board meeting

Sheridan City Hall

11:30 a.m. Tuesday

• Agenda not available at press time. 

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

Board of Trustees meeting

Limited in-person attendance

Call in: 307-675-5880

4 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Welcome, public comments, introductions

• Approval of April board meeting agenda (action)

• Approval of March board meeting minutes from March 31, 2021 (action)

• Quality committee report (information)

• Medical staff report: Credentialing

• Administration report (information)

A. COVID-19 and immunizations update

B. Strategic plan presentation

C. CMS overall star rating

• Finance committee report: Financial statements (information)

• Foundation report (information)

• Building committee report (information)

• Other business

• Executive session: Personnel

• Adjournment

Town of Dayton

Dayton City Council work study

Lucille Alley Room, Dayton Town Hall

2 p.m. Thursday

• Budget review and discussion

