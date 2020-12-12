Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Public hearing to receive oral comments on the proposed rules and regulations governing Trailside Subdivision at Woodland Park affordable housing project
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan Community Land Trust quarterly update
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of bid award to Floyd's Truck Center for a combination jet vac truck
• Discussion of Resolution 53-20, a request to apply for a WAM/WCCA Energy Program lease for energy improvements to city hall
• City Code Chapter 2 discussion
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting Nov. 30, 2020
B. Minutes from regular meeting Dec. 1, 2020
C. Minutes from staff meeting Dec. 7, 2020
D. Official bond and oath, Jerry Eugene Davis, Treasurer, Memorial Hospital of Sheridan County
E. Oficial bond and oath, Lonnie Wright, Sheridan County commissioner
F. Official bond and oath, Thomas L. Ringley, Sheridan County commissioner
G. Ratify reimbursement agreement CRF-373 with State Loan and Investment board regarding disbursement of COVID relief funds
H. Ratify letter of support for the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider Resolution 10-12-037 rules and regulations governing the Trailside at Woodland Park affordable housing project. The public hearing was held Monday, Oct. 14 for public comments
• Consider Resolution 20-12-036 2021 Sheridan County holiday courthouse closure schedule
• Consider 2021 commission membership assignments
• Consider Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program agreement between the Wyoming Business Council and Sheridan County for the Red Grade Trails enhancement project
• Consider the 2020 SHSP grant award agreement between Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and Sheridan County, which will support improvements to critical infrastructure
• Consider 2020 SHSP grant award agreement between Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and Sheridan County, which will support Interoperable Emergency Communications
• Consider 2020 emergency management performance grant award agreement between Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and Sheridan County, which will support the county's emergency management program
• Consider developer affordable housing agreement for Trailside at Woodland Park
• Consider patio homes at Woodland Park LLC developer mortgage
• Consider patio homes at Woodland Park LLC developer promissory note
• Consider item RP-20-001: Powder Horn Ranch Minor No. 41 subdivision
• Consider dedication of public right-of-way for the future extension of Heather Hill Lane
• Consider acceptance of FY2019-2020 financial and compliance report
• Adjourn
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board work session, regular meeting
Virtual meeting: nwccd.zoom.us/j/96397574176?pwd=QXdPVWhFV2JEblZiRDQvWU1paGlqUT09
Password: 795311
Call-in: US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799; Meeting ID: 963 9757 4176; Password: 795311
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Key monitoring report: presentation of audit
• Adjourn to regular meeting
• Call to order and roll call
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes Nov. 17, 2020
B. Special meeting minutes Nov. 30, 2020
C. November 2020 financials
D. November 2020 check register
E. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. General updates
B. District division update
• Gillette College advisory board report
• Johnson County advisory board report
• Gillette College Foundation report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty senate
B. Student senate
• Public comments
• Unfinished business: none
• New business
A. Presentation and acceptance of audit report
B. BAS degree program approval
C. Nomination and election of board officers and appointment of two trustees each to the BOCHES, WACCT and SEEDA boards
• Adjourn
Ranchester Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Agenda items
A. Public Hearing
B. Conditional use permit for Tongue River Taxidermy and Tannery, LLC, located at 1246 Highway 345, Ranchester
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board meeting
Central office, Ranchester
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentations/recognitions
• Visitors
• WSCEAA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
• Old business: approval of policies second reading (KK, KL, KLA, LBD, LBD-R1, LBD-R2, LBD-R3, BCF)
• New business
A. Approval of 2021-2022 academic calendar
B. Approval of policies on first reading
C. Board reorganization
D. Board committee reorganization
E. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: Dec. 1, 2020
• Public comment/guest
• Old business: BNSF right of way update
• New business
A. Conditional use permit for Tongue River Taxidermy and Tannery, LLC, located at 1246 Highway 345, Ranchester
B. Approval of holiday schedule 2021
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda items
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
• Future town meetings: Jan. 5 and 19, 2021; Feb. 2, 2021
Sheridan Recreation District
Regular board meeting
Zoom option available later
noon Wednesday
• Call meeting to order
• Approve agenda
• Approve December claims
• Approve minutes from November meeting
• Staff reports
• Board member recognitions
• Park project updates
• Board member items
• Communications from the public
• Next meeting: Jan. 20 at noon
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
Board of Trustees regular meeting
Virtual meeting via Zoom: s02web.zoom.us/j/6082518544?pwd=VDFablErRlRqbmxHVXRIbEJnOTVsUT09
or telephone: 1-253-215-8782 OR 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 608 251 8544, Passcode: 3350335
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of meeting minutes Nov. 18, 2020
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from the county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion: continued library services during COVID-19
B. Discussion: Fulmer roof/HVAC project update
• New business: Action-Library staffing
• Question and answer: opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or as questions
• Adjournment
• Next regular meeting: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting via Zoom
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes Nov. 19, 2020, meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
B. Payment requests for WWC and DRM
• New business
A. Construction update: WWC
B. Facilitator project updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment