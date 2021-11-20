Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, Room 220
9 a.m, Monday
• Call to order
• Consider cooperative agreement between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Sheridan County for State Project ARSCT B224A01
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board
Special board meeting
Sheridan College, Whitney Academic Center, Room 132
2 p.m, Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Agenda adoption
• Approval of minutes for the July 13, Aug. 10 and Oct. 26 meetings
• Old business
• Public comment
• Public hearings
A. Consideration of an application to the Wyoming Business Council for a planning grant and feasibility study for the Sheridan High-Tech Park Phase II
B. Consideration of an amendment to the adopted SEEDA budget for Fiscal Year 2021/2022
• New business
A. Nomination and election of SEEDA board officers
B. Designation of banking arrangements and official depository
C. Consideration of a Weatherby-funded storage unit and associated improvements apart from the main manufacturing building.
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City hall
5 p.m, Monday
• Discussion on contractor selection for the Malcolm Wallop Park pond design/build project
• Bid awards
A. Discussion on bid award to Fremont Motor Sheridan for three half-ton work trucks for utilities department
B. Discussion on bid award to Wyoming Machinery Company for a landfill crawler track front end loader
C. Discussion on bid award to Sterling Computers Corportation for FY22 computer replacements
• Discussion of Ordinance 2240 (PL-21-46), a request to annex 1.49 acres to be zoned R-3 Residence District
• Discussion of Ordinance 2241(PL-21-52), Parker Avenue Rezone
• Discussion of Resolution 51-21, subdivision of 355 Kingfisher Ave.
• Discussion of FY22 budget revision #1
• Discussion of restaurant liquor license #11 (Las Delicias, LLC) to 201 Broadway
• Discussion of new application for Koltiska Distillery, Inc.
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m., Monday
• Call to order and role call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review correction and approval of minutes of the Nov. 8, 2021 meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration PL-21-46, Annexation Ordinance 2240. The applicant, KW Capital LTD, is requesting to annex 1.49 acres of land into the city of Sheridan. Located at 4672 Coffeen Ave., to be zoned R-3 Residence District.
B. PL-21-52, Ordinance 2241, Parker Ave. rezone. The applicant, Stephen Grimshaw, is requesting to rezone 43,050 square feet from R-2 Residence District to R-3 Residence District. Located at 1405 to 1467 Parker Avenue.
C. Consideration of PL-21-56, Resolution 51-21. The applicants, Derek Gilbert and Kimberlee Gilbert, are requesting to subdivide 35.2 acres into two lots. The property is zoned R-1 Residence District. Located at 355 Kingfisher Ave. The subdivision will be called Falcons Nest Minor Subdivision.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn