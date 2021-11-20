Agendas stock

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse, Room 220

9 a.m, Monday

• Call to order

• Consider cooperative agreement between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Sheridan County for State Project ARSCT B224A01

• Staff/elected reports

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board

Special board meeting

Sheridan College, Whitney Academic Center, Room 132

2 p.m, Monday

•  Call to order

•  Roll call

•  Agenda adoption

•  Approval of minutes for the July 13, Aug. 10 and Oct. 26 meetings

• Old business

• Public comment

• Public hearings

A. Consideration of an application to the Wyoming Business Council for a planning grant and feasibility study for the Sheridan High-Tech Park Phase II

B. Consideration of an amendment to the adopted SEEDA budget for Fiscal Year 2021/2022

• New business

A. Nomination and election of SEEDA board officers

B. Designation of banking arrangements and official depository

C. Consideration of a Weatherby-funded storage unit and associated improvements apart from the main manufacturing building.

D. Consideration of an application to the Wyoming Business Council for a planning grant and feasibility study for the Sheridan High-Tech Park Phase II

E. Consideration of an amendment to the adopted SEEDA budget for Fiscal Year 2021/2022.

• Adjournment

 

Sheridan City Council

Study session

Sheridan City hall

5 p.m, Monday

• Discussion on contractor selection for the Malcolm Wallop Park pond design/build project

• Bid awards

A. Discussion on bid award to Fremont Motor Sheridan for three half-ton work trucks for utilities department

B. Discussion on bid award to Wyoming Machinery Company for a landfill crawler track front end loader

C. Discussion on bid award to Sterling Computers Corportation for FY22 computer replacements

• Discussion of Ordinance 2240 (PL-21-46), a request to annex 1.49 acres to be zoned R-3 Residence District

• Discussion of Ordinance 2241(PL-21-52), Parker Avenue Rezone

• Discussion of Resolution 51-21, subdivision of 355 Kingfisher Ave.

• Discussion of FY22 budget revision #1

• Discussion of restaurant liquor license #11 (Las Delicias, LLC) to 201 Broadway

• Discussion of new application for Koltiska Distillery, Inc.

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan City Planning Commission

Regular meeting

Sheridan City Hall

7 p.m., Monday

• Call to order and role call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review correction and approval of minutes of the Nov. 8, 2021 meeting

• Old business

• New business

A. Consideration PL-21-46, Annexation Ordinance 2240. The applicant, KW Capital LTD, is requesting  to annex 1.49 acres of land into the city of Sheridan. Located at 4672 Coffeen Ave., to be zoned R-3 Residence District.

B. PL-21-52, Ordinance 2241, Parker Ave. rezone. The applicant, Stephen Grimshaw, is requesting to rezone 43,050 square feet from R-2 Residence District to R-3 Residence District. Located at 1405 to 1467 Parker Avenue.

C. Consideration of PL-21-56, Resolution 51-21. The applicants, Derek Gilbert and Kimberlee Gilbert, are requesting to subdivide 35.2 acres into two lots. The property is zoned R-1 Residence District. Located at 355 Kingfisher Ave. The subdivision will be called Falcons Nest Minor Subdivision.

• Comments from commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

