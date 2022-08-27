Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition
Second floor board room
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Scott Stults, superintendent of Sheridan County School District 2 to discuss Holly Seeds property
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Workshop with USDA
Ranchester Town Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Workshop with Lorraine Werner of the USDA
• Adjournment
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Regular board meeting
Sheridan Memorial Hospital conference rooms
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of August board meeting agenda (action)
• Approval of July board meeting minutes July 27, 2022 (action)
• Quality committee report (information)
• Patient experience committee report (information)
• Medical staff report: credentialing (action)
• Administration report (information)
A. Patient experience structure
B. ARPA request update
C. HHS application — innovation grant
D. Update on physician recruitment
E. Update on Big Horn Surgical
F. Update on Primary Care
G. Update on Outpatient Lab Services
• Finance committee report
A. CLA representation letter acceptance (action)
B. Financial statements (information)
• Foundation report (information)
• Building committee report (information)
• Other business
• Executive session: personnel, legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse second floor board room
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes: Aug. 4, 2022
• Matters from the public
• New business
A. V-22-005 Sayer lot size variance, Brett and Annetta Sayer: This is a a request from Brett & Annetta Sayer for a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards that would permit the reduction of Lot 5 of Big Horn Meadows Subdivision by 3,471 square feet Urban Residential District and allow for the applicant to proceed with a Boundary Line Adjustment. The address of the parcel is 11 Big Horn Meadows Drive.
B. S-22-004J Bobcat Estates Subdivision, BH Bobcat, LLC: This is a request for a subdivision permit for land located in the SW¼ Section 14, and the SE¼ Section 15, T.55N., R.84W. The 125.82-acre property is zoned Urban Residential. The applicant proposes the creation of 22 single-family residential lots and 2 outlots from currently un-platted area south of the City of Sheridan.
• Matters from staff: None
• Matters from commissioners: None.
• Adjournment