Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Sheridan City Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of PL-22-29, Resolution 45-22, The Headquarters. subdivide 48.56 acres
• Discussion of PL-22-31 Resolution 46-22 Bender Subdivision. Subdivide 1.71 acres
• Discussion of PL-22-25, Resolution 48-22, McDougall Minor Subdivision
• Discussion of PL-22-32 Resolution 51-22, Sheridan Motors Subdivision
• Discussion of Resolution 47-22 submission of the Wyoming Recreation Grant application for the Black Tooth Park all-inclusive playground equipment
• Discussion of WYDOT bridge formula program project agreement to replace E. Works St. bridge
• Discussion of Amendment 2 to the contract between the city of Sheridan an Interstate Engineering fo the design of Kendrick Pool in the amount of $547,000
• Discussion of city property use agreement with AXE, LLC
• Discussion of Resolution 54-22 and 55-22 regarding two grant applications to the National Historic Publications and Records Commission for the cemetery historical data preservation project
• Continued discussion on the open space ordinance from the Sept. 12 study session
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the Sept. 12, 2022 meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-22-29 Resolution 45-22 The Headquarters. John E. Rice, Inc. is requesting to subdivide 48.56 acres into two tracts, zoned Gateway District located at 3200 N. Main St.
B. Consideration of PL-22-31, Resolution 46-22, Bender Subdivision. The applicant, Hartland Enterprises, LLC and Scott Gerber and Ayme Ahrens, are requesting to subdivide 1.71 acres of unplanted land into 7 lots and 3 outlets, zoned R-3 residence District. Located at 1700 Bender Lane.
C. Consideration of PL-22-32, Resolution 51-22, Sheridan Motors subdivision. The applicant, Gone Fishing LLC is requesting to subdivide 11.16 acres into 2 lots, zoned Gateway District. Located at 3270 Wrench Dr.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board of Trustees meeting
SMH Conference Rooms A and B
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to Order
• Welcome, Public Comments, Introductions
• Approval of September Board Meeting Agenda (Action)
• Approval of August Board Meeting Minutes August 31, 2022 (Action)
• Approval of the Special Board Meeting Minutes September 12, 2022 (Action)
• Quality Committee Report (Information)
• Patient Experience Committee Report (Information)
• Medical Staff Report
A. Credentialing (Action)
• Administration Report (Information)
A. Update on TCU – Opened 9/12/22
• ARPA Request Update
B. Wyoming Regional EMS, LLC Update
C. Master Planning Discussion
• Finance Committee Report
A. Financial Statements (Information)
• Foundation Report (Information)
• Building Committee Report (Information)
• Other Business
• Executive Session
A. Personnel
B. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Board of Trustees special meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
5:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• WSBA Resolution
• CSVA discussion
• Policy review — GCKA/GDKA-E1
• Consent agenda
A. Personnel action report
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Property
C. Legal
• Adjournment