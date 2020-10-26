image

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

Board of Trustees meeting 

4 p.m. Wednesday

Call-in: 307-675-5880

• Call to order

• Welcome, public comments, introductions

• Approval of October board meeting agenda (action)

• Approval of September board meeting minutes: Sept. 30, 2020 (action)

• Quality committee report (information)

• Medical staff reporting: credentialing

• Administration report (information)

A. TCU proposal and recommendation (action)

B. COVID-19 update

C. Lean value stream update

• Finance committee report: Financial statements (information)

• Foundation report (information)
• Building committee report (information)
• Other business
• Executive session: personnel
• Adjournment

