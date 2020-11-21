Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Board Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Public hearing to receive oral comments on previously awarded Community Development Block Grant application regarding the Compass Center for Families renovation project
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
• Note: Courthouse closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Sheridan County School District 2
Special board meeting
Central Office Board Room (masks required)
noon Tuesday
• Call to order
• Executive session
A. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law
• To consider matters pertaining to real estate
• New business
A. SHS properties (action)
• Adjournment