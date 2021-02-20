Agendas stock

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Board Room 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Work session to discuss Impact 307

• Adjourn

City of Sheridan

Council study session

Sheridan City Hall

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Discussion on Ordinance No. 2228, a request to rezone property located at 612 First Ave. West from B1 business district to R1 residence district

• Discussion of Ordinance No. 2216 pertaining to secondhand dealers

• Discussion regarding budget revision No. 2 to the FY21 budget

• Discussion on Resolution No. 04-21 for the Sagebrush Community Garden

• Discussion on Resolution No. 07-21 for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan for the North Heights project

• Discussion on final acceptance of Heritage Meat Company sanitary sewer extension project

Sheridan County School District 2 and Northern Wyoming Community College District

Joint board meeting

SCSD2 Central Office Board Room, 201 N. Connor St.

Zoom: scsd2.zoom.us/j/94247820213

Call-in: 1-267-831-0333; webinar 942 4782 0213

6 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Welcome and introductions

• New business

A. Early Childhood Liaison update

B. John C. Schiffer Collaborative School update

C. Dual/concurrent enrollment update

• Adjournment

City of Sheridan

Planning Commission

Sheridan City Hall council chambers

7 p.m. Monday

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of the Feb. 8, 2021 minutes

• Old business

• New business

• Consideration of PL-21-7, Ordinance 2228. The applicants, Allen Vanderhoef and Rae Lynn Bridger are requesting to rezone 429-square-feet located west of 612 First Ave. West, from a B1 business district ot R1 residence district

• Election of chair

• Election of vice-chair

• Comments from commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

