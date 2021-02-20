Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Board Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Work session to discuss Impact 307
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion on Ordinance No. 2228, a request to rezone property located at 612 First Ave. West from B1 business district to R1 residence district
• Discussion of Ordinance No. 2216 pertaining to secondhand dealers
• Discussion regarding budget revision No. 2 to the FY21 budget
• Discussion on Resolution No. 04-21 for the Sagebrush Community Garden
• Discussion on Resolution No. 07-21 for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan for the North Heights project
• Discussion on final acceptance of Heritage Meat Company sanitary sewer extension project
Sheridan County School District 2 and Northern Wyoming Community College District
Joint board meeting
SCSD2 Central Office Board Room, 201 N. Connor St.
Call-in: 1-267-831-0333; webinar 942 4782 0213
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Welcome and introductions
• New business
A. Early Childhood Liaison update
B. John C. Schiffer Collaborative School update
C. Dual/concurrent enrollment update
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Planning Commission
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of the Feb. 8, 2021 minutes
• Old business
• New business
• Consideration of PL-21-7, Ordinance 2228. The applicants, Allen Vanderhoef and Rae Lynn Bridger are requesting to rezone 429-square-feet located west of 612 First Ave. West, from a B1 business district ot R1 residence district
• Election of chair
• Election of vice-chair
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn