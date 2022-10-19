Agendas From Staff Reports Staff Reports Oct 19, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sheridan County CommissionSpecial meeting with city councilSheridan City Hall5:30 p.m. Wednesday• Call to order• Pledge of Allegiance• Housing Land Trust presentation• 2022 city/county housing study overview• Housing Land Trust/Habitat for Humanity presentation• Housing Land Trust agreements presentation• Housing Land Trust committee discussion• Adjourn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agenda Meeting Plan Public Government Organization Staff Reports Follow Staff Reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you