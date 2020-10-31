City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update
A. WYO Winter Rodeo update
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for the new application for ball and grill license No. 3 from Meadowlark Lake LLC (Frackelton's) located at 55 N. Main St.
i. Consideration of license
B. Public hearing for transfer of ownership of retail liquor license No. 11 to Mydland Market LLC (Mydland Market) located at 529 Mydland Road
i. Consideration of license
C. Public hearing for the new application for bar and grill license No. 4 from Daddy's Girl LLC (Uptown Shabby Shack Eatery and Catering) located at 1 e. Alger Ste. 101
i. Consideration of application
D. Public hearing for 2021 liquor license renewals for the following:
1. Big Horn Mountain Eagles FOE Aerie #4169 dba Big Horn Mountain Eagles FOE #4169 located at 1760 Commercial Ave.
2. Big Horn Public House, LLC dba Smith Alley Brewing Company located at 150 N. Main St.
3. Birch LLC dba Birch located at 342 Whitney Lane first floor
4. Black Tooth Brewing Company LLC dba Black Tooth Brewing Company located at 312 Broadway St.
5. Chiasson Sheridan Inc. dba Wyoming's Rib and Chop House located at 847 N. Main St.
6. City of Sheridan dba Kendrick Municipal Golf Course located at 65 Golf Course Road
7. Cloud Peak Bowling LLC dba Cloud Peak Lanes located at 1520 Coffeen Ave.
8. Cloud Peak Hospitality LLC dba Holiday Inn Sheridan located at 1809 Sugarland Drive
9. Cowboy Cafe 2 LLC dba Cowboy Cafe located at 138 N. Main St.
10. D&B Liquors Inc. dba Rendezvous Liquor and Lounge located at 1842 Sugarland Drive #105
11. Double Buck Inc. Mint Bar located at 151 N. Main St.
12. El Tapatio Dos LLC dba El Tapatio Dos located at 1125 N. Main St.
13. Foundry dba Foundry located at 342 Whitney Lane second floor
14. Genuine Hospitality Management LLC dba PO News and Flagstaff Cafe located at 1 N. Main St.
15. Golden China Restaurant LLC dba Golden China Restaurant located at 2091 S. Sheridan Ave.
16. Grantee Inc. dba Rainbow Bar located at 264 N. Main St.
17. Greenland Hospitalities LLC dba Trails End Firewater Lounge located at 2125 N. Main St.
18. Hidden Bridge Golf Club LLC dba Hidden Bridge Golf Club located at 550 Mydland Road
19. John Donald Garbutt Post 7 American LEgion dba American Legion Post 7 located at 137 N. Brooks St.
20. Kalif Temple Aaonms dba Kalif Shrine Temple located at 145 W. Loucks St.
21. Kolts Fine Spirits LLLP dba Koltiska Distillery Satellite located at 644 Crook St.
22. La Herradura LLC dba La Herradura located at 437 N. Main St.
23. Las Delicias II LLC dba Las Delicias located at 5 East Alger St.
24. Little Goose Liquors LLC dba Little Goose Liquors located at 1140 Coffeen Ave.
25. Luminous Brewhouse LLC dba Luminous Brewhouse located at 504 Broadway St.
26. Moyle Petroleum Company dba Common cents Foodstore locate dat 3601 N. Main St.
27. New Dragon Wall Inc. dba Dragon Wall located at 1842 Sugarland Drive No. 110
28. Noble Entertainment Group LLC dba Wyoming Cattle and Creek Company located at 201 Broadway St.
29. OK Corral City Liquor Inc. dba OK Corral City Liquor located at 511 N. Main St.
30. Oles Pizza and Spaghetti House Inc. dba Oles Pizza and Spaghetti House located at 927 Coffeen Ave.
31. Meadowlark Lake LLC dba Frackeltons located at 55 N. Main St.
32. Pizza Hut of Sheridan Inc. dba Pizza Hut located at 2547 N. Main St.
33. Pony Lounge and Frontier Liquor Inc. dba Pony Grill and Bar located at 3 S. Gould
34. Powder River Pizza Company Inc. dba Powder River Pizza Company located at 803 N. Main St.
35. Railroad Grill LLC ba Welcome Market Hall located at 841 N. Broadway St.
36. RJLK LLC dba Coffeen Liquors located at 112 Coffeen Ave.
37. Sapporo Wyoming IV LLC dba Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse located at 1062 E. Brundage Lane Ste. 101
38. Sheridan Aerie No. 186 FOE dba Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 850 N. Main St.
39. Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club Inc. dba Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club located at 475 E. Brundage St.
40. Sheridan Land Company Inc. dba Beaver Creek Saloon located at 112 N. Main St.
41. Sheridan Lodge No. 520 BPOE dba Sheridan Elks Lodge No. 520 located at 45 W. Brundage
42. Sheridan Ventures LLC dba Best Western Sheridan Center located at 612 N. Main St.
43. Star Liquor LLC dba Star Liquor Tasting Library located at 700 N. Main St.
44. Sutton Legacy LLC dba Suttons Tavern located at 1402 N. Main St.
45. T and C LLC dba T and C Liquors located at 727 E. Brundage Ste. A
46. Vanatta Fine Liquor LLC dba Weston Fine Spirits located at 122N. Main St.
47. Verdello LLC dba Verdello Olive Oils and Fine Foods located at 23 and 25 Grinnell Plaza
48. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1560 dba Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1560 located at 758 Broadway St.
49. Warehouse Market Inc. dba Killy's Smokehouse Deli located at 1062 Brundage Lane
50. Weston Wineries LLC dba Weston Wineries Satellite located at 122 N. Main St.
51. WJK LLC dba No Name Bar located at 901 N. Main St.
52. WYO Theater Inc. dba WYO Theater located at 42 N. Main St.
53. Wyoming Resorts LLC dba Main Street Tavern/Best Western Sheridan Center located at 609 N. Main St.
54. Young Ki Kim dba Kims Family Restaurant located at 2004 N. Main St.
i. Consideration of liquor license renewals for 2021
• Consent agenda
A. Claims
B. Consideration of Resolution 50-20 application to the State Loan and Investment Board for coronavirus relief grant funding
C. Approval of bid award to Floyd's Truck Center or procurement of one tandem axle dump truck
D. Approval of two=year contract extension with First Interstate Bank
E. Minutes of regular council meeting Oct. 19, 2020
• Staff update
A. Update of Army Corps of Engineers projects, 1135 Ecosystem Restoration, levee repair project
• Old business
• Consideration of the third and final reading of Ordinance 2227, a request to rezone 11.83 acres of unplatted land from R1 residence to B1 business district, located at 646 E. Fifth St.
• New business
• Consideration of FY21 General Purpose Excise Tax 25% reallocation
• Consideration of Resolution 52-20 regarding sidewalk snow removal
• Consideration of WEndel and Loretta Cayton preannexation agreement for sewer service to 42 E. Ridge Road
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition public meeting room 210
8:45 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Board of Trustees meeting
Central Office board room
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Open session: Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition
A. Niche.com 2021 results
B. Homer and Janet Scott: Student activities donation
C. All Wyoming School board award, Molly Steel
D. Recognition of service, Molly Steel and Tony Wendtland
• Approval of agenda
• Welcome, audience comments
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes from Oct. 5
B. Approval of special board meeting minutes from Oct. 19
C. Approval of bills for payment
D. Quarterly financial updates
• Old business
A. Capital construction update
B. Approval of policies (action)
• New business
A. Award the early building boiler project (action)
B. Secondary school improvement plans
• Reports and communication
A. Board of trustees board reports: WSBA Voting delegates, committee reports, other
B. PTO/parents/students/organizations
C. Site administration and staff
• District reports
A. Superintendent
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive information pursuant to Wyoming Statute
• Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Hall
Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/83430721984, meeting ID: 83430721984
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of Oct. 5 meeting
• Approve minutes of Oct. 21 meeting
• Approve warrants
• Reports: clerk, budget update, building permits, fire department, law enforcement, engineering, employees, planning committee, TRVJPB
• Old business: none
• Announcements and correspondence
• Act on third reading of garbage ordinance 415 and resolution 385 for additional 96-gallon garbage tote
• Review public works diretor job description and finalize advertising
• Discuss utility rates
• Discuss fire department utilities
• Review admin and enforcement and home occupation requirements portion of zoning ordinances
• Approve office remodel
• Citizen communique
• Council requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn