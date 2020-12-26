Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Sheridan County Airport specialized aviation service operator use agreement between the county of Sheridan and Skylar Aviation, LLC dba Pilot and Aircraft
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees
Special meeting
Virtual via Zoom or phone call
4:30 p.m. Monday
Zoom link not available at press time.
Phone call: 1-253-215-8782 OR 1-301-715-8592
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• New Business
A. Library staffing (action)
• Question and answer: Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions
• Adjournment
• Next regular meeting: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. virtual meeting via Zoom
City of Sheridan
Special council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
4 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call of members
• Special presentation by city administrator
• Consent agenda
A. Discussion of bid award to Floyd's Truck Center for a combination jet vac truck
B. Consideration of Resolution #53-20, a request to apply for a WAM/WCCA Energy Program Lease to improve energy efficiency of City Hall
C. Meeting minutes from Dec. 7 council meeting
D. Claims 12-28-2020
• New business
• Universal annexation agreement, Cloud Peak Ranch
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Special council meeting
General Purpose Excise Tax review meeting
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Historical presentation of GPET
• GPET policy
• Past years comparison
• Projected revenue
• Estimate for FY22 allotment
• Contractual obligations
A. Airport $400K
B. JPB Obligations (SEEDA, Juvenile Justice)
• Review applications alphabetically (i.e. Council will decide if the request is relevant and offers a service that the City does not offer; or if the Council chooses not to fund for any reason. Basically, a yes or no going forward.)
• Determine award amounts (After reviewing all applications, determine individual awards.)
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board of Trustees special meeting
4 p.m. Tuesday
Call in Number 307-675-5880
• Call to order
• Welcome, Public comments, introductions
• Approval of board meeting agenda (action)
• Medical staff report
• Credentialing
• Executive Session
• Personnel
• Adjournment