Today

A mix of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers diminishing this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.