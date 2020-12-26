Agendas stock

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse board room 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Sheridan County Airport specialized aviation service operator use agreement between the county of Sheridan and Skylar Aviation, LLC dba Pilot and Aircraft

• Staff/elected reports

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees

Special meeting

Virtual via Zoom or phone call

4:30 p.m. Monday

Zoom link not available at press time.

Phone call: 1-253-215-8782 OR 1-301-715-8592

• Call to order and welcome of guests

• Approval of agenda

• New Business

A. Library staffing (action)

• Question and answer: Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions

• Adjournment

• Next regular meeting: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. virtual meeting via Zoom

City of Sheridan

Special council meeting

Sheridan City Hall

4 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Roll call of members

• Special presentation by city administrator

• Consent agenda

A. Discussion of bid award to Floyd's Truck Center for a combination jet vac truck

B. Consideration of Resolution #53-20, a request to apply for a WAM/WCCA Energy Program Lease to improve energy efficiency of City Hall 

C. Meeting minutes from Dec. 7 council meeting 

D. Claims 12-28-2020

• New business

• Universal annexation agreement, Cloud Peak Ranch 

• Adjournment

City of Sheridan

Special council meeting

General Purpose Excise Tax review meeting

4:30 p.m. Monday

• Historical presentation of GPET

• GPET policy

• Past years comparison

• Projected revenue

• Estimate for FY22 allotment

• Contractual obligations

A. Airport $400K

B. JPB Obligations (SEEDA, Juvenile Justice)

• Review applications alphabetically (i.e. Council will decide if the request is relevant and offers a service that the City does not offer; or if the Council chooses not to fund for any reason. Basically, a yes or no going forward.)

• Determine award amounts (After reviewing all applications, determine individual awards.)

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

Board of Trustees special meeting

4 p.m. Tuesday

Call in Number 307-675-5880

• Call to order

• Welcome, Public comments, introductions

• Approval of board meeting agenda (action)

• Medical staff report

• Credentialing

• Executive Session

• Personnel

• Adjournment

