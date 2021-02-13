Agendas stock

Sheridan County School District 2

Board luncheon work session

Central Office board room

11:30 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• New business: General budget information

• Adjournment

 

Sheridan City Council

Regular board meeting

Sheridan City Hall

7 p.m. Monday

  • Call to order
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Invocation to be given by Barry Moen, Third Day Apostolic Ministries
  • Roll call of members
  • Consideration of agenda
  • Comments from the public
  • Community update
  • Sheridan County Travel & Tourism Update
  • Public hearings

     A. Public hearing for Ordinance #2219 amending Chapter 2 of city code

     i. Consideration of Ordinance #2219 amending Chapter 2 of city code

     B. Public hearing for Resolution #02-21 for a request to rename Industrial Road to Real Bird Way for the Wrench Ranch Hills Phase I Subdivision

     i. Consideration of Resolution #02-21 for a request to rename Industrial Road to Real Bird Way for the Wrench Ranch Hills Phase I Subdivisions

  • Consent agenda

     A. Minutes of regular council meeting Feb. 1, 2021

     B. Claims

  • Staff update

     A. Sales and use tax update

  • Old business
  • New business
  • Council comments and requests for future agenda items
  • Adjournment

 

Sheridan County Commission

Regular board meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition board room 220

9 a.m. Tuesday

• Call to order and Pledge

• Consent agenda

A. Minutes from staff meeting Feb. 1, 2021

B. Minutes from regular meeting Feb. 2, 2021

C. Minutes from staff meeting Feb. 8, 2021

D. Amendment No. 4 to operating, maintenance and lease agreement between Sheridan County and the University of Wyoming

• Consider agenda

• Announcements

• Public comments on matters not on the agenda

• Consider appointment of Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District, Area 2, to a four-year term from Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2025

• Consider appointment of Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District, Area 5, to a four-year term from Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2025

• Consider item EV-20-004: Scott-Utility; drainage; construction easement vacation

• Consider item RP-21-001: Powder Horn Ranch Minor No. 34 subdivision

• Consider item S-21-001: Powder Horn, South Fork Subdivision with the two conditions as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission

• Consider MOU between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County for COVID-19 vaccination activities

• Consider SCA Business Park lease agreement between Dynamix Energy Corporation and the county of Sheridan

• Consider SCA Business Park lease agreement between Falcon Cars Corporation and the county of Sheridan

• Consider item SCEF-20-001: Sheridan Solar, a public hearing was held on Jan. 19, 2021

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan County School District #1

Regular board meeting

Central office board room

6 p.m. Tuesday

  • Call the meeting to order
  • Executive session
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Reading of mission statement
  • Roll call
  • Approval of agenda
  • Alternative schedule public hearing
  • Presentation/recognitions

     A. Audit presentation

     B. TRMS presentation

  • Visitors
  • Student representative reports
  • WSCEA report
  • Administrator's report
  • Business manager's report
  • Superintendent's report
  • Policy review

     A. AC, AC-R, ACA, ACA-E, ACA-E1, ACA-E2, ACE, ACE-E, ACE-R

  • Consent agenda

     A. Approval of minutes

     B. Approval of bills and salaries

     C. Personnel action report

  • Old business

     A. Approval of policies — Second reading

     i. IGDJ-R2

  • New business

     A. Accept audit

     B. Approval of policies — First reading

     i. DLC-R2, GCPB, IKF, IKF-R1, eliminate police GCQC-GCQD

     C. Correspondence

  • Board member reports/requests/concerns
  • Board signatures
  • Executive session

     A. Property

     B. Personnel

     C. Legal

  • Adjournment

 

Northern Wyoming Community College District

Regular board meeting

Zoom- bit.ly/3jNdY74

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

  • Call to order and roll call
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Agenda additions/deletions
  • Consent agenda

     A. Regular meeting minutes- Jan. 19, 2021

     B. January 2021 financials

     C. January 2021 check register

     D. Employee hires and exits

  • President's report

     A. General updates

     B. Legislative updates

     C. District division update

  • Gillette College advisory board report, Johnson County advisory board report, Gillette College foundation report
  • Organization reports

     A. Faculty Senate

     B. Student Senate

  • Public comments
  • Key monitoring reports

     A. Complaint log report

  • Unfinished business
  • New business

     A. 2021-2022 academic calendar

     B. New certificate in visual arts

     C. Approval of CVC advisory board members

  • Adjourn

 

Ranchester town council

Regular board meeting

Ranchester Town Hall

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

  • Call to order
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Roll call
  • Approval of current agenda
  • Approval of prior meeting minutes

     A. Approve minutes from Feb. 2, 2021

  • Public comment
  • Old business

     A. Animal fees and procedures Ordinance 287 third reading

  • New business

     A. 1084 Railway St. - request for variance in Ranchester Code 9-5-140

     B. Sheridan Justice Commission third amended JPB agreement

  • Mayor's report
  • Report on projects
  • Special committee reports
  • Future agenda
  • Approval of treasurers report
  • Approval of bills and payroll
  • Adjournment

 

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition board room 220

9 a.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Consider approval of Community Charitable Relief Fund allocation

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan Recreation District

Regular board meeting

Sheridan Recreation District

12 p.m. Wednesday

  • Call meeting to order
  • Approve agenda
  • Approve February claims
  • Approve minutes from January meeting
  • Performance appraisals
  • Travel Club Memorandum of Understanding
  • Staff reports
  • Development committee appointments
  • Board member items
  • Communication from the public

 

Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees

Regular board meeting

Zoom-https://bit.ly/2OyChdj

4:30 p.m. Wednesday

  • Call to order and welcome of guests
  • Approval of agenda
  • Disposition of the regular meeting minute of Jan. 20, 2021
  • Treasurer's report
  • Communications

     A. Library correspondence

     B. board correspondence

  • Reports

     A. Monthly statistics

     B. Departmental and branch reports

     C. Update from the library director

     D. Update from County Commissioners

  • Committee reports

     A. Friends of the Library

     B. Foundation

  • Continuing business

     A. Discussion - Continued library services during COVId-19

     B. Discussion - Fulmer roof/ HVAC project update

  • New business

     A. Discussion - first look at 2021-22 draft budget

  • Convene executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(x) to discuss a personnel matter (director's annual review)
  • Return to regular session
  • Question and answer
  • Adjournment

 

Dayton Town Council

Regular agenda

Dayton Town Hall

7 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance

• Approve agenda

• Approve minutes of the Feb. 4, 2021 ordinance work study

• Approve minutes of the Feb. 8, 2021 council meeting

• Approve warrants

• Old business update

• Announcement and correspondence

A. Dayton Days discussion

B. Approve joint powers board justice commission agreement

C. Citizen communique

D. Council comments/requests for future agenda items

