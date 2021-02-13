Sheridan County School District 2
Board luncheon work session
Central Office board room
11:30 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• New business: General budget information
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Regular board meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Invocation to be given by Barry Moen, Third Day Apostolic Ministries
- Roll call of members
- Consideration of agenda
- Comments from the public
- Community update
- Sheridan County Travel & Tourism Update
- Public hearings
A. Public hearing for Ordinance #2219 amending Chapter 2 of city code
i. Consideration of Ordinance #2219 amending Chapter 2 of city code
B. Public hearing for Resolution #02-21 for a request to rename Industrial Road to Real Bird Way for the Wrench Ranch Hills Phase I Subdivision
i. Consideration of Resolution #02-21 for a request to rename Industrial Road to Real Bird Way for the Wrench Ranch Hills Phase I Subdivisions
- Consent agenda
A. Minutes of regular council meeting Feb. 1, 2021
B. Claims
- Staff update
A. Sales and use tax update
- Old business
- New business
- Council comments and requests for future agenda items
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting Feb. 1, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting Feb. 2, 2021
C. Minutes from staff meeting Feb. 8, 2021
D. Amendment No. 4 to operating, maintenance and lease agreement between Sheridan County and the University of Wyoming
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider appointment of Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District, Area 2, to a four-year term from Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2025
• Consider appointment of Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District, Area 5, to a four-year term from Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2025
• Consider item EV-20-004: Scott-Utility; drainage; construction easement vacation
• Consider item RP-21-001: Powder Horn Ranch Minor No. 34 subdivision
• Consider item S-21-001: Powder Horn, South Fork Subdivision with the two conditions as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission
• Consider MOU between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County for COVID-19 vaccination activities
• Consider SCA Business Park lease agreement between Dynamix Energy Corporation and the county of Sheridan
• Consider SCA Business Park lease agreement between Falcon Cars Corporation and the county of Sheridan
• Consider item SCEF-20-001: Sheridan Solar, a public hearing was held on Jan. 19, 2021
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #1
Regular board meeting
Central office board room
6 p.m. Tuesday
- Call the meeting to order
- Executive session
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Reading of mission statement
- Roll call
- Approval of agenda
- Alternative schedule public hearing
- Presentation/recognitions
A. Audit presentation
B. TRMS presentation
- Visitors
- Student representative reports
- WSCEA report
- Administrator's report
- Business manager's report
- Superintendent's report
- Policy review
A. AC, AC-R, ACA, ACA-E, ACA-E1, ACA-E2, ACE, ACE-E, ACE-R
- Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
- Old business
A. Approval of policies — Second reading
i. IGDJ-R2
- New business
A. Accept audit
B. Approval of policies — First reading
i. DLC-R2, GCPB, IKF, IKF-R1, eliminate police GCQC-GCQD
C. Correspondence
- Board member reports/requests/concerns
- Board signatures
- Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
- Adjournment
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Regular board meeting
Zoom- bit.ly/3jNdY74
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Call to order and roll call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Agenda additions/deletions
- Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes- Jan. 19, 2021
B. January 2021 financials
C. January 2021 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
- President's report
A. General updates
B. Legislative updates
C. District division update
- Gillette College advisory board report, Johnson County advisory board report, Gillette College foundation report
- Organization reports
A. Faculty Senate
B. Student Senate
- Public comments
- Key monitoring reports
A. Complaint log report
- Unfinished business
- New business
A. 2021-2022 academic calendar
B. New certificate in visual arts
C. Approval of CVC advisory board members
- Adjourn
Ranchester town council
Regular board meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll call
- Approval of current agenda
- Approval of prior meeting minutes
A. Approve minutes from Feb. 2, 2021
- Public comment
- Old business
A. Animal fees and procedures Ordinance 287 third reading
- New business
A. 1084 Railway St. - request for variance in Ranchester Code 9-5-140
B. Sheridan Justice Commission third amended JPB agreement
- Mayor's report
- Report on projects
- Special committee reports
- Future agenda
- Approval of treasurers report
- Approval of bills and payroll
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition board room 220
9 a.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Consider approval of Community Charitable Relief Fund allocation
• Adjourn
Sheridan Recreation District
Regular board meeting
Sheridan Recreation District
12 p.m. Wednesday
- Call meeting to order
- Approve agenda
- Approve February claims
- Approve minutes from January meeting
- Performance appraisals
- Travel Club Memorandum of Understanding
- Staff reports
- Development committee appointments
- Board member items
- Communication from the public
Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees
Regular board meeting
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Call to order and welcome of guests
- Approval of agenda
- Disposition of the regular meeting minute of Jan. 20, 2021
- Treasurer's report
- Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. board correspondence
- Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Departmental and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from County Commissioners
- Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
- Continuing business
A. Discussion - Continued library services during COVId-19
B. Discussion - Fulmer roof/ HVAC project update
- New business
A. Discussion - first look at 2021-22 draft budget
- Convene executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(x) to discuss a personnel matter (director's annual review)
- Return to regular session
- Question and answer
- Adjournment
Dayton Town Council
Regular agenda
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the Feb. 4, 2021 ordinance work study
• Approve minutes of the Feb. 8, 2021 council meeting
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcement and correspondence
A. Dayton Days discussion
B. Approve joint powers board justice commission agreement
C. Citizen communique
D. Council comments/requests for future agenda items