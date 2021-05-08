Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Consider request for FAA approval of agreement for transfer of Sheridan County Airport AIP entitlement funds to Jackson Hole Airport
• Consider award of project to Oxford, Inc. in teh amount of $393,045.00 for the Federal-Aid CM21409 Dust Suppression Project (CMAQ project)
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• 2021 legislative report
• Discussion on the Smith Alley East Agreement
• Discussion on Resolution 14-21 for the P&P subdivision
• Discussion on Resolution 15-21, a request to vacate a portion of N B Avenue
• Discussion on the consultant selection for the North Heights project
• Discussion on Cottonwood Phase I final acceptance
• Discussion on new application for bar and grill license #5
Sheridan County School District #1 recreation district board
Board meeting
Big Horn High School Library
5:30 p.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Roll call
- Approval of agenda
- Approval of past meeting minutes
- Approval of treasurer's report
- Old business
A. Pickleball/basketball court update
- New business
A. Funding requests discussion/approval
B. 2 Willow design branding logo discussion
C. Invoice Engineering Associates
D. Accept preliminary budget
- Public communications
- Adjournment
Sheridan County School District #1
Special meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Approval of agenda
- Award bid to contractor for service line installations
- Old business
A. Pay bills
- New business
A. Construction update
B. Facilitator project updates
- Public communique
- Adjournment
Dayton planning committee regular meeting
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
- Call to order
- Approval of agenda
- Approval of minutes
- Announcements/correspondence
- Old business
- New business
A. Preliminary draft review for zoning ordinance changes
B. Discussion of tiny home on Main street for vacation rental
- Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
Sheridan city council
Special meeting
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Role call of members
- FY22 budget discussion
- Adjournment
Sheridan County School District #1
Regular meeting
Big Horn High School
6 p.m. Tuesday
- Call the meeting to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Reading of mission statement
- Roll call
- Approval of agenda
- Presentation/recognitions
A. CSVA
B. Activities directors
- Visitors
- Student representative report
- WSCEA report
- Administrator's report
- Business manager's report
- Superintendent's report
- Policy review
- Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
- Old business
- New business
A. Approval of 2021-22 classified staff renewals
B. Accept proposed preliminary budget
C. Correspondence
- Board member reports/requests/concerns
- Board signatures
- Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
- Adjournment
Dayton town council
Work session
Dayton Town Hall
4 p.m. Wednesday
- Visionary franchise agreement clarification
Sheridan County School District 3 School Board
Work session
Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room
5 p.m. Wednesday
- District business
A. Discussion about 2021-2022 preliminary budget
B. Budget reduction discussions
i. Discussions of possible staffing restructuring/reassignment
C. District board policies
i. Procurement policy
ii. Employee insurance policy
D. Review Employee of the Year nomination forms
i. Certified
ii.. Classified
E. 2021-2022 Classified contracts discussion
i. June board meeting
F. Potential remaining major expenditures
G. Complete individual leadership governance board assessments
i. Personnel
ii. Labor relations
• Review board agenda and consent items
A. Question and answer
Clear Creek Recreation District
Board meeting
Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Agenda not available at press time.
Sheridan County School District 3 School Board
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• District presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. April 13, 2021 work session
ii. April 13, 2021 regular board meeting
iii. May 5, 2021 special board meeting
C. Approval of executive session minutes
i. April 13, 2021 regular board meeting executive session
ii. May 5, 2021 special board meeting executive session
D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District Board meeting minutes
i. March 10, 2021
E. Approval of district book scholarships
F. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District lease contract for 2021-2022 school year
G. Approval to sell and/or recycle old technology inventory
H. Approval to give the Arvada School copier to the Town of Clearmont
i. Town would take over service contract
• Administration reports
A. District Activities/Athletics Director
B. Special Education Assistant Director
C. District Technology Supervisor
D. District Transportation Supervisor
E. District Maintenance Supervisor
F. District Food Service Supervisor/Business Manager
i. District financial report
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies
i. 4000 Series
a. 4256 - Insurance delinquent accounts
b. 4258 - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act - privacy
c. 4259 - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act - privacy
ii. Review leadership governance policies
a. 2.1 - Focus on maximizing learning
b. 2.2 - Instruction
• Action Items
A. Propane bid openings
i. Award a propane contract: The bid would include a price to pre-buy 50,000 gallons, which will include propane for the Clear Creek Recreation District. The bid to include a “Not To Exceed Price” for every gallon over 50,000 used between the dates of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
B. Award storage building contract according to administration's recommendation
C. Approval for Dr. Gerry Chase to be acting Superintendent from July 1, 2021 and Aug. 1, 2021 while the Board of Trustees finishes search for Interim Superintendent
D. Approval of one-time bonus for all current employees of SCSD3 as presented by Administration
E. Approval of 2021-2022 preliminary budget as presented by administration
F. Approval of a 2021 summer resolution that allows Business Manager Greg Rohrer to issue and release warrants, accept or reject bids/contracts and conduct the normal business of the district during the time frame of May 13, 2021 to Sept. 8, 2021
G. Approval to move the June board meeting from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Wednesday, June 16, 2021
H. Approval of letter of retirement and acceptance of district one-time retirement package for Debbie Gorzalka
I. Selection and approval of Employees of the Year
i. Certified staff
ii. Classified staff
J. Approval of new board policy
i. 3000 series
a. 3322 - Procurement policy and procedures (first reading)
K. Approval of revisions to board policy
i. 4000 series
a. 4254 - Employee insurance
L. Approval to remove board policies
i. 3000 series
a. 3320 - Purchasing
b. 3325 - Purchasing procedures
c. 3326 - Purchasing procedures (first reading)
ii. 4000 series
a. 4255 - Insurance policies (first reading)
• Discussion items
A. COVID funding updates
B. 2021-2022 classified staffing
i. Classified/contracted staff contract timeline
a. Board approves these contracts in June
C. Graduation, May 30, 2021 at 2 p.m.
D. WSBA information
i. Memos
• Superintendent report
A. Small school districts and coalition update
B. Title IX updates
• From the board
• June board meeting
A. Board meeting is June 9 or 16, 2021 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items
ii. Establish work session agenda
a. Review 2021-2021 draft budget
b. Extra-duty contracts
c. Classified contracts
d. Classified and certified salary schedule
iii. Possible special budget revision board meeting
iv. Collect mileage from board members
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Sign Diplomas
• Executive session
A. Personnel concerns
B. Student concerns
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Consider request for FAA approval of agreement for transfer of Sheridan County Airport AIP entitlement funds to Jackson Hole Airport
• Consider award of project to Oxford, Inc. in teh amount of $393,045.00 for the Federal-Aid CM21409 Dust Suppression Project (CMAQ project)
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn