Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Consider rescinding Resolution 22-07-025 partial fire restrictions
• One Health update to the commissioners
• Executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(x) matters concerning personnel
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of award to Engineering Associates for updating and revising the standard specifications and details for street and utility construction in the amount of $30,000
• Discussion of bid award to BusTech Computing, LLC in the amount of $74,124 for the city's FY23 computer replacements
• Discussion of Resolution 52-22, authorizing the submission of a CWSRF Loan Application for the Sheridan Landfill Cell 10 Phase I Project
• Discussion of Resolution 53-22, authorizing submission of CWSRF Loan Application for landfill remediation
• Ambulance service discussion
Town of Dayton
Planning committee meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of Sept. 13, 2022 meeting minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
A. Approval of building permit application for Michael D. Jackson, 213 River Road, garage
B. Approval of building permit application for Crazy Woman Saloon, 307 N. Main St., walk-in cooler
C. Approval of building permit application for Sheridan County School District (John Masters) 1150 Main St., shop
D. Discussion and review of Dayton east addition preliminary plat, Secret Squirrel Ventures LLC
E. Review and discussion of Title 17, to be sent to codifiers
F. Discussion of future development requirements
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Trustees regular meeting
Central office, Ranchester
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentations/recognitions: TRE
• Visitors
• Student representative report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
• Old business
• New business
A. Approval of policies, first reading
B. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session: property, personnel, legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Commissioners meeting room
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the July 20, 2022 budget meeting
B. Treasurer's report 7/1/22 through 7/31/22
C. Treasurer's report 8/1/22 through 8/31/22
D. Treasurer's report 9/1/22 through 9/30/22
i. Bills
ii. Account status
iii. Investment accounts
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business
• New business
A. Peak View subdivision contingent water service agreement, first amendment
i. SAWSJPB approved CWSA for proposed Peak View subdivision
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
School board work session, regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
5:15 p.m. Wednesday
• Board leadership governance compliance assessments, discussion by Misty Moore, board assessment summary
• Review superintendent evaluation instrument
• Confirm supporting evidence for evaluation
• Review board agenda and consent items
• 6:30 p.m., Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting
• 7 p.m., SCSD3 regular meeting
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• District K-12 video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes from Sept. 14 work session, Sept. 14 regular board meeting, Sept. 14 special budget revisions meeting, Sept. 14 executive session
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation board meeting minutes: Aug. 17, 2022
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
B. Special education interim assistant director
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies 5000 series (5072 special education confidentiality requirements; 5072-R special education confidentiality requirements; 5073 special education evaluation and eligibility; 5073.1 special education definition of developmentally disabled; 5074 special education least restrictive environment; 5075 special education program options; 5076 free appropriate public education; 5076-R free appropriate public education)
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 2.11 community relations
ii. board superintendent relationships
• Action items
A. Affirm guidance provided to administration that assistant coaches may be hired for student activities at the discretion of the activities director and superintendent
B. Approval of revisions to board policies
i. 1000 series (1200 parent and family engagement second and final reading)
C. Approval of new policy
i. 5000 series (5073-R special education evaluation and eligibility first reading; 5106 opiate antagonist policy first reading)
• Discussion items
A. WSBA conference
B. WSBA memos
• Superintendent report
A. WY-BILT grant
B. Newline interactive boards
C. Side-by-side consulting
D. MAP reading fluency
E. Map accelerator
F. Study sync
G. Portrait of a Graduate
• From the board
• November board meeting: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m.; establish regular board agenda items; establish work session agenda
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Adjourn