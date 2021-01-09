Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular Staff Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Second Floor Board Room #220
9 a.m., Monday
Call to order
- Staff/elected reports
- Sheridan County Conservation District quarterly update
- Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Council chambers
5:30 p.m., Monday
- Discussion on Resolution #3-21 authorizing submission of a Land and Water Conservation Fund application for the Blacktooth Phase III project
- Discussion of the Kendrick Golf Course management contract
- General Purpose Excise Tax review
Sheridan County School District #1 Recreation District
Regular board meeting
Big Horn High School Library
5:30 p.m., Monday
- Call to order
- Roll call
- Approval of agenda
- Approval of past meeting minutes
- Approval of treasurer's report
- Old business
A. Approval of pickleball/basketball courts amendment for services - completion date moved from May 15 to June 1
- Public communications
- Adjournment
Sheridan County School District #2
Board of Trustees Meeting
Central Office Board Room
6 p.m., Monday
- Call to order
A. Pledge of Allegiance
- Recognition
A. 4A Golf Coach of the year, Kaelee Saner
B. We the People, State Champions
- Approval of agenda
- Welcome - audience comments
- Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes - Dec. 7
B. Approval of special school board meeting minutes- Dec. 15, 2020
C. Approval of bills for payment
- Old business
A. Smart Start update
B. Capital construction update
C. Approval of policies
- New business
A. Fiscal Year 2020-2021 grant awards
- Reports and communication
A. Board of Trustees
i. Board reports
a. WSBA and NSBA conferences
ii. Committee reports
iii. Other
B. PTO parents/students/ organizations
C. Site administration and staff
- District reports
A. Superintendent
i. Board goal updates
- Executive session
A. Personnel matters, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii)
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix)
- Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Planning committee meeting
Zoom meeting
5 p.m., Tuesday
- Call to order
- Approval of agenda
- Approval of minutes
- Announcements/correspondence
- Old business
- New business
A. Approve building permit request for Robert and Theresa Smith
B. Code enforcement procedures discussion
- Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items.
Sheridan County School District #3
Work Session
Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room
4:30 p.m., Wednesday
- Review superintendent and district business manager contracts
- Review 2021 to 2022 district calendar draft
- Recalibration reflection
A. $100,000,000 cut to Wyoming education
i. Impact on Sheridan County School District #3
- Review board policies
A. Policy 4218 and policy 4219- Workers' compensation
B. Policy 3326- purchasing procedures
- Review board agenda and consent items
A. Q&A
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Special meeting
Microsoft Teams
5 p.m., Wednesday
- Consent agenda
A. Minutes- Oct. 7, 2020 and Dec. 7, 2020
B. Treasurer's reports - Oct. 6, 2020 to Jan. 8, 2021
- Acceptance of fiscal year 2019-2020 audit
- Consideration for Lot 2 Fuller Minor Subdivision declaration
- Setting the regular meeting schedule for 2021, monthly or quarterly.
- Consideration for Resolution No. 21-01-13
Clear Creek Recreation District
Board meeting
Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room
6:30 p.m., Wednesday
Agenda posted by Clear Creek Recreation District
Sheridan County School District #3
School board meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-purpose room
7 p.m., Wednesday
- Call to order
- Roll call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of agenda
- Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
- District presentations
A. District K-12 video presentation
- Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. Dec. 9 work session
ii. Dec. 9 regular board meeting
C. Approval of executive session minutes
i. Dec. 9 regular board meeting executive session
D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes
i. Nov. 11, 2020
E. Approval of 2020-21 superintendent evaluation
F. Approval of 2021-22 district calendar draft
G. Approval of administration's recommendation for new out-of-district student applications
i. Krei family
ii. Rexroat family
- Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
i. Activity updates
B. Special Education Assistant Director
i. District updates
ii. State report updates
C. District technology supervisor
i. District technology update
D. District transportation supervisor
i. Transportation updates
E. District maintenance supervisor
i. Maintenance updates
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
i. District financial report
- Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies
i. 4000 series
a. 4218- Workers' Compensation
b. 4219- Workers' Compensation
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 1.1- Commitment
ii. 1.2- Board member covenants
- Action items
A. Approval for administration to move forward with the process of mothballing the K-6 Arvada school
B. Approval of superintendent's recommendation to extend district business manager's contract to June of 2023.
i. Current contract ends June 30, 2022
C. Superintendent contract according to leadership governance
i. Current contract ends June 30, 2022
a. Leadership Governance Policy
A. January- conduct employment discussion
B. Employment options
i. Renew contract (1 to 3 years)
ii. Continue with current contract
iii. Extend current contract (1 to 2 years)
iv. Non-renewal after current contract is finished
v. Termination of the current contract
- Discussion items
A. 2021-2022 District calendar draft
B. New board member curriculum and assessment training
C. Recalibration meeting reflection
i. December 21-22, 2020
a. Board letter to recalibration committee
b. Funding impact
D. WSBA information
i. Memos
ii. New and current board member virtual training series
a. Start January 14, 2021 and end February 25, 2021
A. Trainings
i. Thursdays from 12 to 1 p.m.
a. January 14, 21 and 28
b. February 4, 11, 18 and 25
- Superintendent report
A. Small school district and coalition update
- From the board
- February board meeting
A. Board meeting is Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items
ii. Establish work session agenda
a. WSBA 2021 board leadership development
A. February 10, 2020
- Sign all warrants and vouchers
- Executive session
A. Personnel
- Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Board of Adjustment Meeting
City Council Chambers
7 p.m., Thursday
- Call to order
- Roll call
- Proof of notice of meeting
- Review, correction and approval of minutes of Nov. 12, 2020
- Old business
- New business
- Consideration of Pl-20-2; 1105 S. Custer, a variance request from the 15 foot front yard setback requirement for an R-3 Residence District to allow new construction to be built 10.16 feet from the front property line and also a variance from the rear yard setback requirement of 15 feet to allow a 5 foot setback from the rear property line. Located at the northeast corner of Custer and E. 7th St.
- Board and staff communications and discussion
- Adjournment