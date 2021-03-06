Agendas stock

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Room 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• U.S. Forest Service quarterly update

• Adjourn

Sheridan County School District 1

Recreation District board meeting

Central Office, Ranchester

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of past meeting minutes

• Approval of treasurer's report

• Funding requests

• Pickleball/basketball court design

• Public communications

• Adjournment

City of Sheridan

Council study session

Sheridan City Hall council chambers

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Discussion of a license agreement with Sheridan Community Land Trust to construct soft surface trails in Malcolm Wallop Park and water trail access

• Discussion of SCBA purchase

• Discussion of firefighter collective bargaining

• Discussion of 1919 fire engine maintenance agreement with IAFF No. 276

• Discussion of bid award to ComTech of Casper for police portable radio purchase

• Discussion of transfer to Mason Lodge No. 8 cemetery property to the city

• Discussion of Resolution 09-21 designating 2021 Trees for Trash and community clean-up event and free landfill days

• Discussion of updates to Resolution No. 03-21 for a land and water conservation fund grant application for Black Tooth phase III project

City of Sheridan 

Board of Adjustments meeting

Sheridan City Hall council chambers

7 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Proof of notice of meeting

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Feb. 11, 2021 meeting

• Old business

• New business

A. Consideration of PL-21-6; 242 Arapahoe St. The applicant Mark and Frances Smith are requesting a variance fro the 5-foot side yard setback in an R-1 Residence District to allow new construction to have a 4-foot setback on each side

• Board and staff communications and discussion

• Adjournment

Town of Dayton

Planning committee meting

Dayton Town Hall

5 p.m. Tuesday

Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/83789702241; Meeting ID: 837 8970 2241

• Call to order

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of minutes

• Announcement/correspondence

• Old business

• New business

A. Discussion on vacation rentals and tiny homes definitions and ordinances

• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items

• Adjourn

Sheridan County School District 1

Regular board meeting

Big Horn High School, Big Horn

6 p.m. Tuesday

• Call the meeting to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Reading of mission statement

• Roll call

• Approval of agenda

• Presentation/recognition: BHHS

• Visitors

• Student representative reports

• WSCEA report

• Administrator's report

• Business manager's report

• Superintendent's report

• Policy review

• Consent agenda

A. Approval of minutes

B. Approve executive session minutes

C. Approval of bills and salaries

D. Personnel action report

• Old business

A. Approval of policies second reading: DLC-R2, GCPB, IKF, IKF-R1

• New business

A. Approval of 2021-22 administrator contract renewals

B. Correspondence

• Board member reports/requests/concerns

• Board signatures

• Executive session

A. Personnel

B. Property

C. Legal

• Adjournment

Sheridan County School District 3

School board work session, regular meeting

Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room

4:15-9 p.m. Wednesday

4:15: Work session

• 2021-22 staffing recommendations

A. Certified only

i. The district has to offer contracts by April 15, 2021

ii. Employees have to accept contracts by May 15, 2021

• 2021-22 projected budget: Q&A

• Legislative updates

• Board governance leadership training reflection

• Review board agenda and consent items: Q&A

5:30 p.m.: Mothballing Arvada Elementary community meeting

• Clearmont Gym

6:30 p.m.: Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting

• Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room

7 p.m.: Regular board meeting

• Call to order 

• Roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments

• District presentation: District K-12 video presentation

• Consent items

A. Approval of warrants and vouchers

B. Approval of minutes: Feb. 10, 2021 work session and regular board meeting

C. Approval of executive session minutes: Feb. 10, 2021

D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes: Jan. 13, 2021

E. Approval to continue the process for the state approved replacement route bus

F. Approval to remove board policies

i. 4218: Workers' compensation

ii. 4219: Workers' compensation: second and final reading

• Administration reports

A. District activities/athletics director

B. Special education assistant director

C. District technology supervisor

D. District transportation supervisor

E. District maintenance supervisor

F. District food supervisor/business manager

• Board policies/leadership governance policies

A. Review board policies

i. 4254: Employee health insurance qualification

ii. 4255: Insurance policies

B. Review leadership governance policies

i. 1.5: Process for addressing board member violations

ii. 4.6: Board chairman

C. Complete individual leadership governance board assessments

i. 2.1: Focus on maximizing learning

ii. 2.2: Instruction

iii. 2.3: General responsibilities

iv. 2.4: Policy and regulations

• Action items

A. Approval of administration's recommendation for certified staff for 2021-22: continuing and non-continuing contract teachers

B. Approval of fire alarm replacement bid to Modern Electric for $72,235

C. Approval to mothball Arvada School

D. Approval to hire junior high/high school head track coach: Tim Rowe

E. Approval to move April regular board meeting to Tuesday, April 13, 2021

F. Approval of new board policy

i. 3322: Procurement policy and procedures, first reading

G. Approval to remove board policies

i. 3320: Purchasing

ii. 3325: Purchasing procedures

iii. 3326: Purchasing procedures, first reading

• Discussion items

A. Current legislative bills

B. COVID funding updates

C. 2021-2022 budget discussion

D. Reflection on coaching positions and assignments

E. 2021-2022 classified staffing: approve classified/contracted staff contract timelines in June

F. April 14, 2021 board meeting: WASA spring conference

G. WSBA information

i. Memos

ii. 2021 Legislative Forum: March 14-15

• Superintendent report

A. Small school districts and coalition update

B. Preliminary district accreditation report

C. Title IX updates

• From the board

• April board meeting

A. Board meeting is April 13, 2021 at 7 p.m.

i. Establish regular board agenda items: preliminary budget, employee of the year and 2021-22 classified contracts discussion

ii. Establish work session agenda: 2021-22 funding, 2021 legislative education bills impact

• Sign all warrants and vouchers

• Executive session: Personnel concerns

• Adjourn

