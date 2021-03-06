Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• U.S. Forest Service quarterly update
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Recreation District board meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Funding requests
• Pickleball/basketball court design
• Public communications
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of a license agreement with Sheridan Community Land Trust to construct soft surface trails in Malcolm Wallop Park and water trail access
• Discussion of SCBA purchase
• Discussion of firefighter collective bargaining
• Discussion of 1919 fire engine maintenance agreement with IAFF No. 276
• Discussion of bid award to ComTech of Casper for police portable radio purchase
• Discussion of transfer to Mason Lodge No. 8 cemetery property to the city
• Discussion of Resolution 09-21 designating 2021 Trees for Trash and community clean-up event and free landfill days
• Discussion of updates to Resolution No. 03-21 for a land and water conservation fund grant application for Black Tooth phase III project
City of Sheridan
Board of Adjustments meeting
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Feb. 11, 2021 meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-6; 242 Arapahoe St. The applicant Mark and Frances Smith are requesting a variance fro the 5-foot side yard setback in an R-1 Residence District to allow new construction to have a 4-foot setback on each side
• Board and staff communications and discussion
• Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Planning committee meting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/83789702241; Meeting ID: 837 8970 2241
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes
• Announcement/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
A. Discussion on vacation rentals and tiny homes definitions and ordinances
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board meeting
Big Horn High School, Big Horn
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognition: BHHS
• Visitors
• Student representative reports
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approve executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approval of policies second reading: DLC-R2, GCPB, IKF, IKF-R1
• New business
A. Approval of 2021-22 administrator contract renewals
B. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Property
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 3
School board work session, regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
4:15-9 p.m. Wednesday
4:15: Work session
• 2021-22 staffing recommendations
A. Certified only
i. The district has to offer contracts by April 15, 2021
ii. Employees have to accept contracts by May 15, 2021
• 2021-22 projected budget: Q&A
• Legislative updates
• Board governance leadership training reflection
• Review board agenda and consent items: Q&A
5:30 p.m.: Mothballing Arvada Elementary community meeting
• Clearmont Gym
6:30 p.m.: Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting
• Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
7 p.m.: Regular board meeting
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• District presentation: District K-12 video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes: Feb. 10, 2021 work session and regular board meeting
C. Approval of executive session minutes: Feb. 10, 2021
D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes: Jan. 13, 2021
E. Approval to continue the process for the state approved replacement route bus
F. Approval to remove board policies
i. 4218: Workers' compensation
ii. 4219: Workers' compensation: second and final reading
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
B. Special education assistant director
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies
i. 4254: Employee health insurance qualification
ii. 4255: Insurance policies
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 1.5: Process for addressing board member violations
ii. 4.6: Board chairman
C. Complete individual leadership governance board assessments
i. 2.1: Focus on maximizing learning
ii. 2.2: Instruction
iii. 2.3: General responsibilities
iv. 2.4: Policy and regulations
• Action items
A. Approval of administration's recommendation for certified staff for 2021-22: continuing and non-continuing contract teachers
B. Approval of fire alarm replacement bid to Modern Electric for $72,235
C. Approval to mothball Arvada School
D. Approval to hire junior high/high school head track coach: Tim Rowe
E. Approval to move April regular board meeting to Tuesday, April 13, 2021
F. Approval of new board policy
i. 3322: Procurement policy and procedures, first reading
G. Approval to remove board policies
i. 3320: Purchasing
ii. 3325: Purchasing procedures
iii. 3326: Purchasing procedures, first reading
• Discussion items
A. Current legislative bills
B. COVID funding updates
C. 2021-2022 budget discussion
D. Reflection on coaching positions and assignments
E. 2021-2022 classified staffing: approve classified/contracted staff contract timelines in June
F. April 14, 2021 board meeting: WASA spring conference
G. WSBA information
i. Memos
ii. 2021 Legislative Forum: March 14-15
• Superintendent report
A. Small school districts and coalition update
B. Preliminary district accreditation report
C. Title IX updates
• From the board
• April board meeting
A. Board meeting is April 13, 2021 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items: preliminary budget, employee of the year and 2021-22 classified contracts discussion
ii. Establish work session agenda: 2021-22 funding, 2021 legislative education bills impact
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Executive session: Personnel concerns
• Adjourn