Sheridan College
Board of Trustees retreat
Padlock Ranch, 8420 U.S. Highway 14, Ranchester
4 p.m. Saturday
• Retreat purpose and overview
• Community college governance
• Effective board/president teams
• Best practices of effective governing board
• Trustees' observations on chapter six: Trusteeship in community colleges
• The college's future
• Next steps
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Discussion of SAW consolidation
• Sheridan Community Land Trust quarterly update
• Wyoming 211 presentation on community service outreach
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of PL-23-3 ordinance 2260 DoubleDay Annexation
• Discussion of PL-23-4 Ordinance 2261 annex 14,308 square feet of Holloway Avenue right of way
• Discussion of PL-23-5 Ordinance 2262 Annex 2.71 acres of Airport Road right of way
• Discussion of Resolution 12-23 certifying compliance with WS 15-1-403 for the annexation of 246.2 acres located at 2423 East Fifth Street
• Discussion of FY23 budget revision 1
• Discussion of award to CDG Engineers for the design and inspection of the existing West Fifth Street bridge for an amount of $185,858
• Discussion of 103 N. Gould property
• Discussion of Resolution 13-23 designating the 2023 trees for trash and community clean-up event and the free fall landfill day
• Discussion of Resolution 14-23, submission of a clean water state revolving fund loan application for the WWTP S
• Discussion of city administrator contract
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the Jan. 9 meeting
• Old business
• New business
• Consideration of PL-23-3 ORD 2260 DoubleDay annexation. The city of Sheridan is requesting to annex 12.98 acres to be zoned gateway district located at 1475 Dovetail Lane
• Consideration of PL-23-4 ORD 2261, the city of Sheridan is requesting to annex 41,308 square feet of Holloway Avenue right of way. Located between the north side of 13th Street and the south side of 15th Street on Holloway Avenue
• Consideration of PL-23-5 ORD 2262. The city of Sheridan is requesting to annex 2.71 acres of Airport Road right of way. Located between the west side of Big Horn Avenue and the south of Zuni Drive on Airport road
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Special meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Room 220
3:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(x) matters concerning personnel
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Room 210
4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Old business
A. Review and approve minutes from Jan. 17, 2023 meeting
B. Pistol Range update
• New business
A. Elect new secretary
B. Red Grade Trails
C. Bear Davis Park
D. Story Park
i. Story Lion's Club relationship with the board
ii. Mowing contract for 2023
iii. Moving select disc golf holes
iv. Idea for a new pavillion
v. Bridge status
vi. Water rights status
• Schedule next meeting date and time
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton
Planning committee meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of Feb. 14, 2023 meeting minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
A. Presentation by Randall Engineering
B. Third public hearing and draft discussion for fencing ordinance
C. Building permit rates discussion
D. Amending and discussion of current building permit application form and rates
• Discuss and compiling of timeline checklist for rezoning procedures
• Updating and discussion of planning committee operating policy
• Approval of building permit application for Weegie & Joey Sheeley, 134 W. Second Ave., storage shed
• Approval of building permit application for Chrysti Bluemel, 101 Main St., new building
• Appoint secretary for the planning committee
• Chicken ordinance review and discussion
• Discussion on future development requirements
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board meeting
Big Horn High School Room 211
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions: BHMS
• Visitors
• Student representative report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
a. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Personnel action report
• Old business: Approval of policies second reading
• New business
A. Approval of policies first reading
B. Approval of superintendent's contract
C. Approval of 2023-2024 administrator contract renewals
D. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan Recreation District
Board meeting
The Hub on Smith
Noon Wednesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Consent agenda
A. Approve March agenda
B. Approve February minutes
C. Approve March claims
• Recognitions for Aaron Linden
• Black Mountain Nordic Ski Club proposal
• Staff reports
• Banking proposals update
• Sheridan Recreation District fund item
• Construction project proposal
• Board items
• Communication from the public
• Executive session to discuss personnel
• Adjourn
• Next meeting: April 19 at noon at The Hub
Sheridan County Public Library
Board of Trustees regular meeting
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Wyoming Room
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Feb. 15, 2023
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion — updates on capital construction projects
B. Action — Approve 2023-2024 draft budget
• New business
• Convene executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(x) to discuss a personnel matter
• Return to regular session
• Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions about items not on the agenda
• Adjournment
• Next regular meeting April 19 at 4:30 p.m.
Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
1 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call of members
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes from 3/8/23
• HFH funding agreement update
• HFH process timeline update
• Committee updates
A. Attorney search
B. Market opportunities
C. Listening sessions
D. City property
• Public comment
• Future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
Board work session, regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room or Facebook
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Board leadership governance compliance assessments
A. 2.3 general responsibilities
B. 2.4 policy and regulations
• Book study discussion
• Review board agenda and consent items: Q&A
7 p.m.: regular meeting
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
A. Public comment on alternative calendar proposal (four-day week)
• District K-12 video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. Feb. 8, 2023 work session
ii. Feb. 8, 2023 regular board meeting
iii. Feb. 8, 2023 executive session
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District Board Meeting minutes: Jan. 11, 2023
• Administration reports
A. Student council president
B. District activities/athletics director
C. Special education assistant director
D. District technology supervisor
E. District transportation supervisor
F. District maintenance supervisor
G. District food service supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies: 5000 series
i. 5106: stock opiate antagonist policy (rename 5200-R3B)
ii. 5164 SCSD3 graduation requirements
iii. 5165 Graduation
iv. 5166 Graduation (Rename 5165-R class rank)
v. 5200-R student health (rename 5200 student health services and requirements)
vi. 5210 communicable diseases (rename 5200-R1 immunization of students)
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 1.5 process for addressing board member violations
ii. 1.6 board chairman
• Purchases exceeding $5,000
A. Great Minds PBC, $7,914.42
B. Side by Side Consulting $12,800 (WY-BILT)
C. WHSAA $7,089 (activity fund)
• Action items
A. Acceptance of bid from K12ITC for managed technology services
i. $18,792.77 set up fee
ii. $32,160 per year ($15,758.82 is E-rate eligible)
B. Acceptance of proposal from Side-By-Side consulting for professional development services in the 2023-2024 academic year
C. Approval of administration's recommendation for certified staff for 2023-2024
i. Continuing contract teachers
ii. Non-continuing contract teachers
D. Approval of assistant special education director contract: Misty McTaggart
E. Approval of revisions to board policies: 5000 series
i. 5210-R communicable diseases, immunizations and throat cultures (rename 5200-R2) first reading
ii. 5200-R3 administering medication to students, first reading
iii. 5200-R3a administration of stock-epinephrine auto injectors, first reading
iv. 5200-R3E1 request for administration of medication, first reading
v. 5200-R3E2 request for administration by non-nursing staff of over-the-counter medication, first reading
vi. 5200-R3E3 written statement of self-administration of medication for potentially life-threatening conditions, first reading
vii. 5200-R4 first aid and emergency medical care, first reading
F. Approval to remove board policies
i. 4665 jury duty and subpoenas, first and final reading
ii. 5200 student health, first and final reading
• Discussion items
A. WSBA information
i. Memos
ii. New board member training reflection
B. Board book study
• Superintendent report
A. E-rate bidding for tech assistance
B. Accreditation review
• From the board
• April board meeting: April 12 at 7 p.m.
A. Establish regular board agenda items
B. Establish work session agenda
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall Council Chambers
6 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of Feb. 16, 2023, meeting
• Old business: pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines and meter update
B. Facilitator project updates
C. USDA updates
• Public communque
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment