Town of Dayton
Regular town council meeting
Dayton Town Hall or Zoom call
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the July 21, 2021, council meeting
• Approve minutes of the June 29, 2021, fire and rescue special meeting
• Reports: Clerk/treasurer reports, fire department, law enforcement, engineering, employees, planning committee, joint powers board
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Craig Reichert, chair of Dayton Days, feedback of event
B. Introducing new staff members to town of Dayton
C. Citizen communique
D. Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular town council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: July 20, 2021
• Public comment/guest
• Old business: ARPA funding
• New business: Tongue River Communications
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: Aug. 17, Sept. 7 and 21
• Future town events: Farmers market Wednesdays 4:30-6:30 p.m.; town of Ranchester silent auction Aug. 16-19
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes: July 1, 2021
• Matters from the public, items not on the agenda
• Old business
A. CU-21-004: Laura's Lawn Care and Snow Removal CUP, Bobby and Laura Pruitt
i. This is a request from Bobby and Laura Pruitt for a conditional use permit located in the SE¼NE¼, Sec. 32 & the SW¼NW¼, Sec. 33, T56N, R84W. The applicant is proposing to operate a lawn care and snow removal business.The property is located in the Urban Residential Zoning District, consists of 2.74 acres, of which all 2.74 acres will be used for the CUP site.
B. EV-21-004: Prosinski easement vacation, Lexie and Chris Prosinski
i. This is an application to vacate the 10’ wide platted dedicated easement centered on the lot line common to Lot 8 and 9, Block F Powder Horn Ranch PUD Phase One.
C. S-21-006: Moon Valley Minor Subdivision, Taylor and Tanya Moon
i. This is a subdivision request from Taylor and Tanya Moon to divide property located in Lot 2, Lazy Crown Estates Subdivision. The property consists of 13.69 acres and is zoned Rural Residential. The proposed subdivision would be accessed off of Beaver Creek Road, County Road 87, and would consist of two lots.
• Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: Boley 3 Rezone, LATR, LLC Storage Expansion CUP and Ironwood Subdivision were approved by the BOCC. Sessions Minor Subdivision, Bighorn Avenue Minor Subdivision and Palmer Rezone were heard by the Board of County Commissioners Aug. 3.
• Matters from commissioners: none
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Joel Dingman of St. Peter's Episcopal Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update
A. Uprising
• Public hearings
A. Ordinance 2236 for a rezone at 2533 Coffeen Ave.
i. Consideration of the first reading of ordinance 2236
B. Resolution 30-21 for the Palmer Subdivision alley vacation
i. Consideration of resolution 30-21
C. Retail liquor license #4 ownership transfer to Historic Cady, LLC
i. Consideration of retail liquor license #4 ownership transfer
D. Ordinance 2233 dealing with animals
i. First reading of ordinance 2233
E. Ordinance 2234 regarding minors in possession
i. First reading of ordinance 2234
• Staff update
A. Award recognition - Public Works Director Lane Thompson
• Consent agenda
A. SID 70 paving lien release for block 2, lots 4 through 6 of the Taylors Addition
B. Consideration of a cooperative agreement between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the City of Sheridan for Sheridan Streets Coffeen Avenue project
C. Minutes of regular council meeting July 19, 2021
D. Claims
• Old business
A. Second reading for ordinance 2232 for the Craft rezone at 1325 S. Sheridan Ave.
B. Second reading for ordinance 2235 regarding sidewalk snow removal
• New business
A. Consideration of consultant selection for the Sheridan Airport Transmission Main project
B. Discussion and creation of ARPA committee
C. SID 70 enforcement
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, second floor board room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Consider mill levies for fiscal year 2021-22
• Executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405 matters concerning litigation
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting - July 19, 2021
B. Minutes from budget hearing - July 19, 2021
C. Minutes from regular meeting - July 20, 2021
D. Minutes from staff meeting - July 26, 2021
E. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc. dba Big Horn Equestrian Center for Aug. 1, 2021 for Sunday Polo at 352 Bird Farm Road, Big Horn
F. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc. dba Big Horn Equestrian Center for Aug. 15, 2021 for Sunday Polo at 352 Bird Farm Road, Big Horn
G. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc. dba Big Horn Equestrian Center for Aug. 22, 2021 for Sunday Polo at 352 Bird Farm Road, Big Horn
H. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Pony Lounge & Frontier Liquor Inc. dba Pony Grill & Bar for July 25, 2021 for Downtown Sheridan Association's Goose Creek Polo Cup, Flying H Polo Club at 79 Bar 13 Road, Big Horn
I. Ratify release of mortgage between the County of Sheridan and Gary Carl and Amy Lou Bennage for Cloud Peak Ranch sixth filing PUD, lot 6, block 2
J. Ratify Sheridan County infrastructure lien-buyer mortgage and note with Gary Carl and Amy Lou Bennage for Cloud Peak Ranch sixth filing PUD, lot 6, block 2
K. Ratify affordable housing agreement between the County of Sheridan, a political subdivision of the State of Wyoming, Gary Carl and Amy Lou Bennage for Cloud Peak Ranch sixth filing, lot 6, block 2
L. Ratify partial release of mortgage between the County of Sheridan and Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC for the Trailside at Woodland Park lots 12 and 13
M. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program third-party mortgage and note with Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park lots 12 and 13
N. Ratify partial assignment of affordable housing agreement Trailside at Woodland Park between Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC, assignor and Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, Inc., assignee for lots 12 and 13 of the Trailside at Woodland Park development
O. Ratify partial release of mortgage between the County of Sheridan and Jake Vigil for Woodland Park Subdivision lot 9, block 1
P. Ratify Sheridan County Sheridan infrastructure lien-buyer mortgage and note with Jake Vigil for lot 9, block 1 of the Woodland Park Subdivision
Q. Ratify affordable housing agreement Woodland Park Subdivision between Sheridan County, assignor and Jake Vigil, Assignee for lot 9, block 1 of the Woodland Park Subdivision
R. Ratify partial release of mortgage between the County of Sheridan and Patio Homes of Woodland Park LLC for Trailside at Woodland Park lot 18
S. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program third-party mortgage and note with Excalibur Construction, Inc. for lot 18 of the Trailside at Woodland Park development
T. Ratify partial assignment of affordable housing Agreement Trailside at Woodland Park between Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC, assignor and Excalibur Construction, Inc., assignee for lot 18 of the Trailside at Woodland Park development
U. Ratify administrative action regarding employee pay increase
V. General county warrants for July
W. General airport warrants for July
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
A. Jhett West, FFA advisor, will present the FFA creed
• Consider New retail liquor license beginning Aug. 4, 2021 through May 31, 2022 for Wyarno Bar and Grill LLC dba Wyarno Bar and Grill
• Consider MOU between Sheridan County and Sheridan County School District 1 for school resource officer program for the academic school year 2021-22
• Consider resolution 21-08-018 application for federal funding for 2022 CMAQ Dust Mitigation project
• Consider item s-21-004 Sessions Minor Subdivision
• Consider item s-21-005 Bighorn Avenue Minor Subdivision
• Consider R-21-003 Palmer rezone
• Consider contract between Sheridan County and Wagner Ranch Services, LLC for the construction of 2 trailhead parking areas and the decommission of a two-track as part of the Red Grade Trail System
• Consider resolution 21-08-019 notice of intent to amend section 4 of the rules and regulations governing zoning, and section 1.4 of the rules and regulations governing division of land
• Adjourn