City of Sheridan
Regular Planning Commission meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the April 26, 2021 meeting
• Old business
A. Consideration of PL-21-21, Resolution 16-21. The applicant, Excalibur Construction, Inc. is requesting to subdivide 30,096 square feet from one outlot into three residential lots. Teh property is zoned R2 Residence District. Located at 2278-2326 Excalibur Way. The subdivision will be called Hidden Bridge Ranch II Minor Subdivision.
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-20; Resolution 21-21. The applicant, John E Rice & Sons, Inc., is requesting a master plan amendment of the Wrench Ranch Properties, Phase Two — A part of Parcel One, containing 7.51 acres, zoned Gateway District. Located northwest of Dovetail Lane and Decker Road.
B.Consideration of PL-21-22, Ordinance 2230, Sheridan Ranch Development Planned Unit Development. The applicant, System Land, LLC is requesting PUD approval and to rezone 5.65 acres from B-1 Business District to PUD. Located south of W. Fifth St., across from Black Tooth Park.
C. Consideration of PL-21-23, Resolution 22-21, Rougeau Minor Subdivision. The applicant, ATM Holdings LLC, is requesting to subdivide .33 acres from one lot into four lots and one outlot, zoned R-2 Residence District. Located at 1115 Illinois St.
• Comments from commissioners and staff.
• Adjourn
Sheridan Recreation District
Regular meeting
Sheridan Recreation District, Thorne-Rider Park
Noon Wednesday
• Call meeting to order
• Approve agenda
• Approve June claims
• Approve minutes from May meeting
• Staff reports
• Preliminary budget presentation FY 21-22
• Development committee update
• Executive session: Personnel
• Board member items
• Communication from the public
• Next meeting: Noon, July 14