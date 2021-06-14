City of Sheridan 

Regular Planning Commission meeting

Sheridan City Hall

7 p.m. Monday

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the April 26, 2021 meeting

• Old business

A. Consideration of PL-21-21, Resolution 16-21. The applicant, Excalibur Construction, Inc. is requesting to subdivide 30,096 square feet from one outlot into three residential lots. Teh property is zoned R2 Residence District. Located at 2278-2326 Excalibur Way. The subdivision will be called Hidden Bridge Ranch II Minor Subdivision. 

• New business

A. Consideration of PL-21-20; Resolution 21-21. The applicant, John E Rice & Sons, Inc., is requesting a master plan amendment of the Wrench Ranch Properties, Phase Two — A part of Parcel One, containing 7.51 acres, zoned Gateway District. Located northwest of Dovetail Lane and Decker Road.

B.Consideration of PL-21-22, Ordinance 2230, Sheridan Ranch Development Planned Unit Development. The applicant, System Land, LLC is requesting PUD approval and to rezone 5.65 acres from B-1 Business District to PUD. Located south of W. Fifth St., across from Black Tooth Park.

C. Consideration of PL-21-23, Resolution 22-21, Rougeau Minor Subdivision. The applicant, ATM Holdings LLC, is requesting to subdivide .33 acres from one lot into four lots and one outlot, zoned R-2 Residence District. Located at 1115 Illinois St.

• Comments from commissioners and staff.

• Adjourn

Sheridan Recreation District

Regular meeting

Sheridan Recreation District, Thorne-Rider Park

Noon Wednesday

• Call meeting to order

• Approve agenda

• Approve June claims

• Approve minutes from May meeting

• Staff reports

• Preliminary budget presentation FY 21-22

• Development committee update

• Executive session: Personnel

• Board member items

• Communication from the public

• Next meeting: Noon, July 14

