Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Board Room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion to set aside $375,000 of FY20 general fund surplus as assigned fund balance for the future purchase of ERP software
• Discussion of the consultant selection for the Sheridan Main Street Dow to Burkitt project
• Universal annexation agreement, Cloud Peak Ranch
• Discussion of city of Sheridan annexation process
• Request from mayor and city council to discuss the zoning ordinance
Sheridan County School District 1
Board of trustees work session
Central Office, Tongue River campuses, Ranchester
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• New board member oaths
• New board member orientation and school tours
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Board Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting, Nov. 16, 2020;
B. Minutes from regular meeting, Nov. 17, 2020;
C. Minutes from staff meeting, Nov. 23, 2020;
D. Sheridan County license agreement 2028LA with MDU, for a bored installation of an underground electric cable, at County Road #113 (a.k.a. Upper Road); fee exempt;
e. Sheridan County license agreement 2029 LA with MDU, for a bored crossing repair to underground primary electric cable, at County Road #116 (a.k.a. Smith Creek Rd.); fee exempt;
f. Sheridan County license agreement 2030LA with MDU, for a bored crossing repair to underground primary electric cable, at County Road #116 (a.k.a. Smith Creek Rd.); fee exempt;
g. Sheridan County license agreement 2031LA with MDU, for a bored crossing installation of underground electric cables, at County Road #116 (a.k.a. Smith Creek Rd.); fee $165 paid;
h. General County warrants, November;
i. General Airport warrants, November.
3. Consider agenda.
4. Announcements.
5. Public comments on matters not on the agenda.
6. Consider request from Sheridan County Airport to place “No parking along street” signage on the County’s portion of West Brundage Lane.
7. Consider appointing Bruce Yates to the Predator Management District of Sheridan County for a three-year term, representing sportsmen, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
• Adjourn
Town of Ranchester
Regular town council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall, masks required
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: Nov 17, 2020
• Public comment/guest: BNSF right away
• New business: Update from Visionary
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
• Future council meetings: Dec. 15, Jan. 5, Jan. 19
• Future events: High Mountain Holiday Craft Bazaar, Dec. 5; CANCELED Parade of Lights, Dec. 5
Sheridan County School District 1
Board of trustees work session
Big Horn campus
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• New board member orientation and school tours
• Adjournment
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board of Trustees meeting
Meeting call-in number 307-675-5880
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of November board meeting agenda (action)
• Approval of October board meeting minutes Oct. 28, 2020
• Quality committee report
• Medical staff report: credentialing
• Administration report
A. Physician recruitment
B. COVID-19 update governor's health care task force
C. Surge plan
• Financial committee report
A. Financial statements
B. CLA financial statement audit for FY220 (action)
C. Wilson Memorial Trust Income account (action)
• Foundation report
• Building committee report
A. Transitional care unit
B. HVAC
• Other business
• Executive session: personnel
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse commissioners board room
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes: Nov. 5, 2020
• Matters from the public, items not on agenda
• New business
A. CU-10-003: Landeck Hot Mix Plant CUP,
This is a request from Paul Landeck for a conditional use permit located in the S½SE¼ of Section 1 and the N½NE¼ of Section 12, T53N, R80W. The applicant is proposing a staging area and
This is a request to amend the district boundary lines pursuant to Section 30.A. of the Rules and Regulations Governing Zoning in Sheridan County, Wyoming from Deborah Boley, Trustee of the Deborah Boley First Revocable Trust dated February 15, 1999 on property located in the NE¼SE¼ of Section 8, T54N, R84W. The applicant is requesting to rezone approximately 40 acres from (A) Agricultural to (RR) Rural Residential.
• Matters from staff: Recent planning items, Double F lot size variance was denied
• Matters from commissioners: none
• Adjournment