Sheridan County Commission
Regular Staff Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second Floor Board Room, 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff, elected reports
• Consider ADK consulting contract
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Recreation District Board meeting
Big Horn High School library
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Old business
• New business
1. Board reorganization
2. Funding requests
• Public communications
• Set date for next meeting
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Special Meeting
SCSD1 Ranchester Central Office
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Ecsell Sports presentation
• Approval of 2022-2023 lunch prices
• BOCHES agreement
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Personnel action report
B. Extra duty roster
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Property
C. Legal
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Special council meeting
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
5:00 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of The Hub on Smith letters of support for ARPA health and human services capital improvement grant requests
A. State Lands and Investments Board letter for The Hub on Smith expansion project
B. Wyoming Department of Health grant letter for the roof replacement project
• Consideration of two northeast transition main project grant applications
A. Resolution 39-22 authorizing submittal of an application to the Wyoming Water Development Commission
B. Resolution 40-22 authorizing submittal of an application to the State Loan and Investment Board for a water and sewer ARPA grant
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion regarding bank signatories
• Discussion of resolution #41-22 amending the master fee schedule to include columbarium niche fees
• Water rights discussion
Sheridan County School District 2
Regular Board Meeting
SCSD2 Central Office
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and pledge of allegiance
• Recognitions
A. Maintenance and custodians - Troy Decker
• Approval of agenda
• District Reports
A. Superintendent
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes from July 11
B. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
A. Facilities update (information)
• New business
A. Professional development update (information)
B. Budget amendment #3 (action)
C. Approval of certificate of deposit program (action)
D. Wellness program update (information)
E. Approval of multi-purpose vehicle replacement (action)
F. Approval of bus replacement (action)
• Reports and communication
A. Board of Trustees
i. Board reports
ii. Committee reports
iii. other
B. PTO, parents, students, organizations
C. Site administration and staff
• Audience comments
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law
• Adjournment
Dayton Town Council
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the July 20 council meeting
• Approve minutes of the July 25 budget work study meeting
• Reports: Clerk/treasurer report, fire department report, law enforcement report, engineering report, employees report, planning committee report, joint powers board report
• Approve warrants
• Old Business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Mayor report — update on projects
B. Citizen communiqué
C. Council comments, requests for future agenda items
Dayton Town Planning Committee
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of July 12 meeting minutes
• Announcements and correspondence
• Old business
• New business
A. Approval of building permit applications for Dayton Deals, Zach Anderson, 724 Main Street garage and shop
B. Approval of building permit applications for Dan and Vicki Kwalleck, 314 West Second Avenue, new single-family dwelling
• Planning committee comments and requests for future agenda items
Board of Adjustments - City of Sheridan
7 p.m. Thursday
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of June 9, 2022, meeting
• Old business
• New business
1. Consideration of PL-22-28; 11 East Ridge Rd. The applicant, Transportation Commission of Wyoming, is requesting a Special Exemption to allow WYDOT a temporary staging area for equipment and material storage for the future Main St Reconstruction Project. The property is zoned B-2 Business District. PIN 56842520100125.
• Board and staff communications and discussion
• Adjournment
CANCELLATION: Joint Powers Board Meeting
Sheridan Area Water Supply
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second Floor Board Room, 220
9 a.m. Wednesday
Aug. 10 SAWS Joint Powers Board meeting canceled due to lack of business.