Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
9:30 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) matters concerning litigation
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Board Luncheon Work Session
Central Office Board Room
11:30 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• New business: After school program (information)
• Executive session: Personnel Matters
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Chris Schuett, Sheridan Bible Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
• Older Americans Month Proclamation
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
• Public hearing for a new application for bar and grill license No. 5: Little Kitchen, LLC
A. Consideration for new application for bar and grill license No. 5: Little Kitchen, LLC
• Public hearing for Resolution #15-21, a request to vacate a portion of NB Avenue
A. Consideration of Resolution #15-21, a request to vacate a portion of NB Avenue
• Public hearing on Resolution #14-21, for the P&P Subdivision
A. Consideration of Resolution #14-21, for the P&P Subdivision
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of regular council meeting May 3, 2021
B. Claims
C. Consideration of the release of the following paving liens
i. Ann Unger, Lot 6, BLK 27 of the Sheridan Land Co 2nd AMD (SID 77)
ii. Clifford and Virginia Nyback, Lot 2, Lot 7 except S 20', S38' Lots 1 and 8 BLK 5 of Atkinson AMD (SID77)
iii. Alice Cronkrite, S1/2 Lot 1 BLK 26 of the Sheridan Land Co 2nd AMD (SID 77)
iv. Bradford and Jacqueline Waters, Lot 10 of Sheridan Commercial Park (SID 78)
v. Thomas Mitchell, Block 19, Lot 2 of the Sheridan Land Company Subdivision (SID 75)
• Staff update
A. Sales and Use Tax Presentation
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of the Smith Alley East agreement
B. Consideration of the consultant selection for the North Heights Project
C. Council comments and requests for future agenda items
D. Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge.
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from Staff Meeting, May 3, 2021;
B. Minutes from Regular Meeting, May 4, 2021;
C. Minutes from Staff Meeting, May 10, 2021;
D. Ratify Consent to Petitions for Columbus Road Right of Way;
E. Ratify Partial Assignment of Affordable Housing Agreement Trailside at Woodland Park between Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC, Assignor and Madison Trust Company, Custodian FBO Donna J. Garland, Assignee for Lot 8 of the Trailside at Woodland Park Development;
F. Ratify Partial Release of Mortgage between the County of Sheridan and Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC for the Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 8;
• Consider Agenda.
• Announcements.
• Public Comments on Matters not on the Agenda.
• Consider Contract between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County for Public Health Preparedness.
• Consider Amendment One to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County concerning Maternal and Child Health.
• Consider Resolution 21-05-005, Declaration of Speed Limit for County Road #92 (aka Tongue Canyon Road).
• Consider appointment of Ken Muller, Sheridan County Engineer, as the Viewer for the vacation of Dow-Dutch Creek Road, as described in the petition.
• Consider Item V-21-001: Oxbow Setback Variance.
• Consider agreement to Prepare a Historic Preservation Plan for Sheridan County.
• Consider Maintenance, Construction and Planning Grant Agreement between the State of Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails and Sheridan County for 3-Poles Recreation Area.
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton
Work/study meeting
Lucille Alley Room, Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Budget review and discussion
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board of Trustees regular meeting
Sheridan College in Johnson County Bomber Mountain Civic Center
63 N. Burritt Ave., Buffalo
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes: April 20, 2021
B. April 2021 financials
C. April 2021 Check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
• Gillette College Advisory Board report
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports
• Unfinished business
• New business
A. Consideration for sale of real properties: action
B. Approval of appointment to Gillette College Foundation board: action
C. Approval of academic calendar 2023-2024: Action
• Adjourn
• June 15, 2021 meeting will be in Gillette
Town of Ranchester
Regular Town Council
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: May 4, 2021
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
A. Resolution for general tax assessments
B. Budget FY July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
• Future council meetings: June 1, 15 and July 6
• Future town events: Budget workshop May 17 at 5:30 p.m. at town hall
Sheridan County Public Library
Board of Trustees meeting
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Remote access:
us02web.zoom.us/j/6082518544?pwd=VDFablErRlRqbmxHVXRIbEJnOTVsUT09
Phone Call Access: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-301-715-8592
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of April 21, 2021
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Departmental and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion: Continued library services during COVID-19
B. Discussion: Fulmer Roof/HVAC project update
C. Action: Approve updated 2021-22 library draft budget
• New business
A. Action: Library staffing (children's librarian)
• Question and answer
A. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions (limited to a maximum of 5 minutes per individual)
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the May 3, 2021 council meeting
• Approve minutes of the May 12, 2021 Visionary franchise agreement work study
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Cody Sinclair with Sheridan Hospital Foundation will address transitional care expansion
B. Approval of beer permit for Crazy Woman Saloon: Dayton Days July 23-25, 2021
C. Second reading of Ordinance No. 416 Visionary franchise agreement
D. First reading of 2021-2022 budget ordinance No. 417
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn