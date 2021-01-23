Meeting rescheduled
Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees rescheduled a joint Sheridan College/SCSD2 board meeting for Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Further details will be provided at a later date.
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• University of Wyoming Extension Regional Director Amanda Marney
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall Council Chambers
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Consideration of FY22 General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for Sheridan County/Impact 307
• Consideration of FY22 General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for Sheridan College
• Discussion of return of original Sheridan 1919 fire engine
• Discussion of Ordinance No. 2219 to amend parking time limits in recreational vehicle parks
• Discussion on a request to subdivide property located south of Fleming Boulevard and Woodland Park Road to be called Woodland Meadows Minor Subdivision
• Discussion on Resolution 02-21 for a request to rename Industrial Road to Real Bird Way for the Wrench Ranch Hills Phase I Subdivision
• Presentation of December 2020 financial report
• Discussion of FY21 General Purpose Excise Tax 25% reduction review
Sheridan City Planning commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall Council Chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the Nov. 9, 2020 meeting
• Old business
• New business
• Consideration of PL-21-1. A request by the applicant, Woodland Park, LLC, to subdivide the property located south of Fleming Boulevard and Woodland Park Road addressed as 1128 Fleming Road. The subdivision will be called Woodland Meadows Minor Subdivision. The applicant is proposing to subdivide 29.40 acres from one lot into five residential lots. The property is zoned R-3 Residence District
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn