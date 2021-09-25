Agendas stock

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board

Regular meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition

4:30 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Old business

A. Review and approve minutes from Aug. 23 meeting

• New business

A. Kleenburn

B. 3 Poles

C. Story Park updates

D. Sportsman's Association

• Schedule next meeting date and time

Sheridan County School District 1 Recreation District

Regular meeting

Central office

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of past meeting minutes

• Approval of treasurer's report

• Project Graduation presentation

• Old business

A. Little Goose Park sign update

B. Sport Court of the Rockies update

C. Engineering Associates sidewalk update

• New business

A. KBM Porta Potties — credit card payment

B. Funding requests discussion and approval

• Public communications

Sheridan City Council

Study session

Sheridan City Hall

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Discussion regarding changes to the sign ordinance

• Discussion on bid award to Earth Works Solutions for the Landfill T6, T7, and T8 final closure project

• Discussion on park shelter reservation fees

• Discussion of accessory dwelling unit public involvement report

• Discussion on contractor selection for the Black Tooth Park sanitary sewer extension project

• Discussion on Resolution #37-21 for the Riverstone Park Subdivision

• Discussion on award of a professional services agreement with DocuTek, Inc for the scanning of building department files

• Discussion of bid award to Ruwart Motors for the purchase of three police vehicles

• Discussion of passenger rail support letter

 

Sheridan City Planning Commission

Regular meeting

Sheridan City Hall council chambers

7 p.m. Monday

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the Sept. 13, 2021, meeting

• Old business

• New business

• Consideration of PL-21-42. The applicant, John E Rice & Sons, and StoneMill Properties, LLC, is requesting a final plat approval to subdivide 25.17 acres of unplatted land into 1 tract and 65 residential lots. The property is zoned Gateway District. Located northwest of Decker Road and Dovetail Lane. The subdivision will be called Riverside Park Subdivision

• Comments from commissioners and staff.

Town of Dayton

Special meeting

Dayton Council Chambers

4 p.m. Tuesday

• Approve resolutions for WCDA grant applications

 

Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

Regular meeting

Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Outpatient Center Conference Room

4 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Welcome, public comments and introductions

• Approval of Sept. board meeting agenda

• Approval of Aug. board meeting minutes Aug. 25, 2021

• Quality committee report

A. Ordering authority of practitioner without privileges

• Patient experience committee report

• Medical staff report

A. Credentialing

• Administration report

A. COVID-19 and immunizations update

B. Compliance update

C. Governor's announcement — CARES

D. Strategic plan overview

• Finance committee report

A. Financial statements

B. O-ARM and navigation for spine surgeon

• Foundation report

• Building committee report

• Other business

• Executive session

A. Personnel

B. Real estate

