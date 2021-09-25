Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Old business
A. Review and approve minutes from Aug. 23 meeting
• New business
A. Kleenburn
B. 3 Poles
C. Story Park updates
D. Sportsman's Association
• Schedule next meeting date and time
Sheridan County School District 1 Recreation District
Regular meeting
Central office
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Project Graduation presentation
• Old business
A. Little Goose Park sign update
B. Sport Court of the Rockies update
C. Engineering Associates sidewalk update
• New business
A. KBM Porta Potties — credit card payment
B. Funding requests discussion and approval
• Public communications
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion regarding changes to the sign ordinance
• Discussion on bid award to Earth Works Solutions for the Landfill T6, T7, and T8 final closure project
• Discussion on park shelter reservation fees
• Discussion of accessory dwelling unit public involvement report
• Discussion on contractor selection for the Black Tooth Park sanitary sewer extension project
• Discussion on Resolution #37-21 for the Riverstone Park Subdivision
• Discussion on award of a professional services agreement with DocuTek, Inc for the scanning of building department files
• Discussion of bid award to Ruwart Motors for the purchase of three police vehicles
• Discussion of passenger rail support letter
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the Sept. 13, 2021, meeting
• Old business
• New business
• Consideration of PL-21-42. The applicant, John E Rice & Sons, and StoneMill Properties, LLC, is requesting a final plat approval to subdivide 25.17 acres of unplatted land into 1 tract and 65 residential lots. The property is zoned Gateway District. Located northwest of Decker Road and Dovetail Lane. The subdivision will be called Riverside Park Subdivision
• Comments from commissioners and staff.
Town of Dayton
Special meeting
Dayton Council Chambers
4 p.m. Tuesday
• Approve resolutions for WCDA grant applications
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Outpatient Center Conference Room
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments and introductions
• Approval of Sept. board meeting agenda
• Approval of Aug. board meeting minutes Aug. 25, 2021
• Quality committee report
A. Ordering authority of practitioner without privileges
• Patient experience committee report
• Medical staff report
A. Credentialing
• Administration report
A. COVID-19 and immunizations update
B. Compliance update
C. Governor's announcement — CARES
D. Strategic plan overview
• Finance committee report
A. Financial statements
B. O-ARM and navigation for spine surgeon
• Foundation report
• Building committee report
• Other business
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Real estate