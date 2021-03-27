Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Board Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Planning Commission meeting
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Discuss Wilkerson Little Goose No. 2 preliminary plat
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Planning and Zoning meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Board Room 220
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Roll call
• Appoint interim vice-chair
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes from March 4, 2021
• New business
A. EV-21-001: O'Dell utility easement vacation. This is a request from Shawn and Lisa O'Dell to vacate the 10-foot wide platted utility easement adjacent to the south line of Lot 7, West Falls at the Powder Horn
B. S-21-002: Elk Valley Subdivision. This is a request from Dana and Amy Prehemo to divide property lcoated at Lot 3, corrected plat of the Dunn Farmstead, in the SE1/4SE1/4 of Section 13, T57N, R86W. The property consists of 10.31 acres and is zoned urban residential. The proposed subdivision would be accessed off Five Mile Extension (CR 120A) and would consist of two lots.
C. CU-21-001: WYDOT/Wolf Creek Hot Mxi Plant CUP. This is a request from Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments/Wyoming Department of Transportation for a conditional use permit located in a portion of NE¼SW¼, W½SW¼ of Section 3, NW¼SE¼ NE¼SE¼ SW¼SE¼ SE¼SE¼ of Section 4, N½NE¼ of Section 9 NW¼NW¼ of Section 10, T56N, R86W. The applicant is proposing a staging area and a hot mix plant. The property is located in the agricultural zoning district, consists of approximately 1865 acres, of which 227.3 acres is proposed to be used for the CUP site. The site entrance is located off the west side of Wolf Creek Road (CR 67), approximately .94 miles south of Wolf Creek Road (CR 67)/Dayton East Road (CR 102) junction.
D. CU-21-002: WYDOT/Ranchester Yard Hot Mix Plant CUP. This is a request from WYDOT for a conditional use permit located in a portion of SW¼NW¼ of Section 17 & the SE¼NE¼ of Section 18, T57N, R85W. The applicant is proposing a staging area and a hot mix plant. The property is located in the urban residential zoning district, consists of approximately 43 acres, of which all 43 acres is proposed to be used for the CUP site. The site is north of the Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 14 Interchange.
E. R-21-001: Lewis/Shober rezone. This is an application to amend the district boundary lines pursuant to Section 30.A. of the Rules and Regulations Governing Zoning in Sheridan County from Susan Lewis and Janet A. Shober, Trustee of the Janet A. Shober Revocable Trust dated Nov. 6, 2019, on property located in a portion of the NW¼NW¼, SW¼NW¼ and NW¼SW¼ Section 6, T56N, R83W and a portion of the SE¼NE¼ and NE¼SE¼ Section 1, T56N, R84W. The applicant is requesting to rezone approximately 72.8 acres from agricultural to rural residential.
• Matters from staff: Recent planning items: Connely Easement Vacation and revisions to the final plat for Powder Horn, south fork subdivision were approved
• Matters from commissioners: none at this time.
• Adjournment