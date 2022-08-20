Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Consider Resolution 22-08-032 appointment of special prosecutor
• Staff/elected reports
• Goose Creek Transit System update
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of award to Stansteel Used, Louisville, Kentucky, for the purchase of a 100-ton asphalt storage silo with slat conveyor in the amount of $97,202
• Discussion of final acceptance of public infrastructure
• Discussion of final acceptance of public infrastructure for Cloud Peak fifth and 15th filing
• Discussion of final acceptance of public infrastructure for Dovetail Lane
• Discussion of Resolution 37-22 designating an annual fall pumpkin festival
• Discussion of PL-22-18, Resolution 42-22, Green Wing Minor Subdivision
• Discussion regarding open space
• Discussion regarding water rights
• Discussion of emergency medical services contract award
• Discussion of the placement of 20 MPH signs on Holly Ponds Drive
City of Sheridan
Planning Commission meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the July 25, 2022 meeting
• Old business
• New business
• Consideration of PL-22-18, Green Wing Minor Subdivision. The applicant, Teal Ponds, LLC, is requesting to subdivide 35.40 acres from one tract into five lots, zoned B1 Business District. Located at 2340 Wetlands Drive
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Board of trustees meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Fiscal year 2022 budget amendment hearing
• Presentations/recognitions
• Visitors
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Approval of related service agreements
D. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approval of policies, second reading
• New business
A. Adopt Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendments
B. Approval of policies, first reading
C. Designate two WSBA delegates
D. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment