Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board Room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Commission work session to allocate board memberships/liaisons for 2022
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Council
Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/87979291161; Meeting ID: 879 7929 1161
+1 253 215 8782; +1 929 205 6099
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of Dec. 8, 2021 council meeting
• Reports: clerk/treasurer, fire department, law enforcement, engineering, employees, planning committee, joint powers board
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Council meeting dates for upcoming year
B. Bank depositories for funds in 2022
• Dave Engels with Engineering Associates: receipt of wastewater treatment plant construction bids
• Announce winners of Christmas light decorating contest
• Variance request discussion for Rick Dittrich, 85 Eagle Rock Drive
• Discussion on proposal from planning committee chair Guy Mitchell, to move forward with rezoning procedures and rezoning second public hearing for Glen and Joey Sheeley property, with amendments
• Mayor to affirm appointment of Fire Chief Rick Bilodeau for new term
• Council to vote on 5% increase on utilities for 2022
• Citizen communique
• Council comments
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation given by Pastor Scott Lee, Bethesda Worship Center
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update: Sheridan Young Live
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing and consideration of the first reading of Ordinance #2242 regarding council salaries
• Consent agenda
A. Release of paving lien for SID #75
B. Minutes of regular council meeting Dec. 20, 2021
C. Claims
• Old business
A. Third and final reading of Ordinance 2241, Parker Avenue Rezone, a request to rezone the properties located at 1405 through 1467 Parker Avenue from R-2 Residence District to R-3 Residence District
B. Third and final reading of Ordinance #2240, a request to annex 1.49 acres to be zoned R-3 Residence District
• New business
A. Consideration of city of Sheridan vaccination, testing and face covering policy
B. Consideration of authorizing the mayor to sign documents pertinent to the OneWyo Opioid Settlement
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Board work session
Big Horn High School Room 211
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Policy review of BHA, BHA-R, BHB
• Eliminate policy GCQC/GCQD
• Trustee boundaries
• Early graduation requests
• COVID-19 update
• Board self-evaluation
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting Dec. 20, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting Dec. 21, 2021
C. Minutes from emergency meeting Dec. 23, 2021
D. Minutes from staff meeting Dec. 27, 2021
E. Ratify Historic Preservation Committee certified local government's annual report
F. Ratify letter to Sheridan County School District 1 and the town of Ranchester regarding County Road 120A AKA Ranchester five-mile extension
G. Ratify subordination of correcting document for 12-21-21 recording docket #22021-775006 from county of Sheridan to First Northern Bank of Wyoming for Trailside at Woodland Park lot 6
H. General county warrants, December
I. General airport warrants, December
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Nominate and Elect 2022 chair of the Sheridan Board of County Commissioners
• Consider 2022 commission membership assignments
• Consider item S-21-007: Roose Minor Subdivision
• Consider item S-21-010: Oakley Acres Minor Subdivision
• Consider item CU-21-006: Country Mercantile CUP
• Adjourn
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: Dec. 21, 2021
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
A. Public hearing liquor license renewals
B. Resolution 01-2022 rates and fees
C. Declare depository for public funds: First Federal Bank & Trust and Cowboy State Bank
D. Preliminary plat for Tongue River Estates
• Mayor's report
• Report on project
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: Jan. 18, Feb. 1, Feb. 15
• Future town events: planning commission meeting Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m.
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes: Dec. 2, 2021
• Matters from the public
• New business
A. EV-21-008 DeCenzo easement vacation, Peter and Heather DeCenzo
This is a request from Peter & Heather DeCenzo to vacate the 10’ wide platted utility, drainage and construction easement (less those 20’-wide and 10’-wide portions adjacent to the front and rear lot lines respectively) centered on the lot line common to Lots 19 & 20, Block J, Powder Horn Ranch, Phase Two.
B. S-21-009J: Oxbow Ranch Subdivision, Randal Scot and Stacie Kane Huckeba
This is a subdivision request by Randal Scot & Stacie Kane Huckeba to divide property located in the NE¼ & SE¼ of Sec. 32, T56N, R84W. The property consists of 50.35 acres and is zoned UR (Urban Residential). The proposed development would be accessed off of State Highway 331 (Big Goose Road/West Loucks) and would consist of 6 tracts.
• Matters from staff: Roose Minor Subdivision, Oakley Acres Minor Subdivision and Country Mercantile CUP were heard by the BOCC Jan. 4
• Matters from the commissioners: none.
• Adjournment