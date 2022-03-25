SHERIDAN — The cat is out of the bag, or in the bag for students in agriculture classes at Sheridan High School.
Agriculture and agricultural businesses courses are part of the career technical education course pathways at SHS, which focus on giving students a foothold in the workplace or in higher education through partnering with the Northern Wyoming Community College District and local business internships.
Students can explore classes ranging from agriculture business management to small animal care, equine care, intro to veterinary science and fundamentals of animal science.
Kassi Bernhardt, an agriculture and animal science teacher at SHS, introduces students to the fundamentals of veterinary science, small animal care and equine care in the classes she teaches. From anatomy and physiology to the prevention of diseases, any students with curiosity ranging from what’s wrong with their pet lizard to helping parents on a farm can benefit from the classes.
The small animal class focuses on companion care. This includes animals like dogs, cats, reptiles, guinea pigs, ferrets, gerbils, hamsters, fish and other pets. Students learn how the animal became domesticated as well as treatment options for a variety of commonly recognized diseases and fungi.
The next step up from the small animal care class is veterinary science and equine care. Instructors provide an introduction to terminology and explore the beginning stages of complex internal systems.
In veterinary science, students learn how to administer injections, identify and treat fractures and broken bones, handle a suture needle to stitch up deep cuts and perform calculations for prescription doses.
Bernhardt said there could eventually be a more hands-on extended veterinary science class geared toward duties of a veterinary technician. This class would set students up for a degree path in agriculture or veterinary sciences and give them time to explore the career.
Median salary for a veterinarian totaled $99,250 in May 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the next decade, the field is expected to grow 17%, with 4,400 openings each year.
Narrowing down a specific career can be a challenge, Clay Christensen said. The agriculture CTE program has between 300 to 400 students from a variety of backgrounds.
“We do see most of them go get training. Whether that’s a two-year school or go on to be a university or college student or trade school. Since I've been here, I’ve had kids working at ranches and then all the way up to pharmacists with the goal to be on a large animal supplement production,” Christensen said.
Bernhardt noted many students that help on family farms like taking charge in administering injections. Although ranching and farming is not a focus for these classes, the students that express interest in that field gain considerable skills.
“I think ranching and farming is hard because it’s a very expensive career to get into. I feel like a lot of the kids that already have ranching in their family definitely go back and use that. And also, if a lot of them do not have a ranch to go back to, they go work for other ranches and help manage feedlots. All those skills are useful for that,” Bernhardt said.
Lainey Konetzki took many of Bernhardt’s classes and is currently pursuing her associate degree at Sheridan College. She found the equine care and veterinary science classes especially helpful in setting her up for a career in equine rehabilitation and navigating entry-level college courses.
“Learning how to administer vaccinations saves you so much money. Knowing that stuff really helps. Knowing muscles for what I’m going to be doing is really helpful as well. But administering injections has been the most helpful; I even use it for bovines,” Konetzki said.
Konetzki took part in the FFA state degrees and received her Greenhand Degree as a freshman. The program requires students to work in their community through volunteer opportunities and develop a project centered around agriculture.
The FFA State Degree has five different levels depending on community hours and involvement in FFA activities. Bernhardt said the program helps students put together all they’ve learned in the program and in their classes.
“They’re going out there, doing stuff in the community, they’re serving others and they’re becoming leaders,” Bernhardt said.
“With their projects, it gives them a sense of responsibility and going for some upper goals, like possibly a career out of them or out of the projects. I think there’s a lot of useful things they can take away from it.”
In conjunction with animal-focused classes, students can also take part in agribusiness, too, which includes handling the management and finances of agriculture systems and looking at the larger picture of agriculture in the economy. Students have the opportunity to earn a Beef Quality Assurance Certification, ensuring students understand the welfare of an animal including sanitation and safety practices for livestock.
One of the most versatile skills students learn is record-keeping, Christensen said.
Record-keeping can increase the chances of moving into managerial roles or help to bypass entry-level positions, Christensen said. The increased pay can give students the fallback they need to pay for college or to give them a leg up if they decide to enter the workforce.
“We’ve had a lot of kids come back and say, ‘Even though I didn’t end up in ag, the things we learned apply to what I’m doing now.’ Whether that’s public speaking or nutrition or whatever it may be,” Christensen said.
The depth of the agriculture CTE courses at SHS challenge student’s interests and engage them in thinking about their future, Konetzki said.
“They get you set up. All the basic information and the broad overview of the field helps you decide if you even want to go into it,” Konetzki said.